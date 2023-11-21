“Correct this or you are all finished” - Conor McGregor rings alarm bells over Ireland’s “failed system” after killing of native by illegal immigrant

Conor McGregor recently sounded off on Irish government officials after native citizen Ashling Murphy was killed by an illegal immigrant.

Murphy was killed by a man who had reportedly been unemployed and on welfare since immigrating to the country. The former two-division UFC champion took to his X account, where he blasted politician Micheál Martin's response to questions raised by Ryan Casey, who was Murphy's boyfriend. He mentioned that there hasn't been any action taken and questioned what plans were in place to ensure it doesn't become a recurring problem in the country.

He wrote:

"Since the heinous and horrific murder of an Irish citizen in broad daylight at the hands of a foreign criminal there has been a zero action response from the 3 parties in power. Nothing at all has been done yet. What is the hold up? You have answered nothing here also."

Conor McGregor also brought up that he believes that Ireland needs a new task force that monitors who exactly is gaining entry and residence in the country. He continued to ramp up the pressure by mentioning that the current system is flawed and his time in office will conclude if he doesn't take action, writing:

"Our country is at stake and we will tolerate nothing less. Free travel around Europe is NOT WORTH IT to carry on with this current system. It is a failed system! Announce this and correct it NOW! Correct this or you are all finished. The straw has broke the camels back. Your clock is ticking. #ForAshling #ForIreland

Tweet reacting to politician Micheal Martin's comments

Conor McGregor has a massive following, and using his social media as an outlet to raise more awareness could help provide more pressure and lead to politicians taking action.

Conor McGregor reveals his proudest achievement

Conor McGregor has achieved a great deal of success during his MMA career and recently revealed what he considers to be his proudest achievement.

'The Notorious' recently reposted a video to his X account, which featured a clip of him revealing what he is most proud of. Despite becoming the biggest star in the sport and winning UFC championships, he mentioned that he considers his children to be his proudest achievement, saying:

"I have three children. So, no matter what we achieve in this world, our successes, it is nothing unless we can pass down for our children and raise our children correct. That for me is the most important success and accomplishment that I will have achieved."

