Cory Sandhagen explains why Giga Chikadze has the edge over Calvin Kattar in upcoming featherweight clash

Cory Sandhagen feels Giga Chikadze will emerge victorious against Calvin Kattar in their upcoming featherweight clash in the headliner of UFC Vegas 46 this weekend. Sandhagen feels 'Ninja' has the experience required to put Kattar away in a fight that could determine the next title challenger in the featherweight division.

Chikadze is the No.8-ranked contender in the 145lbs division whereas Kattar is the No.5-ranked contender. A win for either man on the night could get them close to a much-coveted title shot.

In a recent post on Instagram, Sandhagen explained why he believes Giga Chikadze will get the job done on the night:

"For some reason I feel like Giga's going to win. I think he's experienced enough to deal with Kattar's viciousness," Sandhagen said.

Check out the main card for UFC Vegas 46 below:

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze (featherweight)

Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman (heavyweight)

Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin (flyweight)

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia (women's flyweight)

Dakota Bush vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (lightweight)

Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito (featherweight)

Calvin Kattar's coach claims Giga Chikadze is distracted by hopes of a potential title shot

Calvin Kattar's coach Tyson Chartier feels Chikadze's hopes of earning a title shot will be dealt a huge blow if 'The Boston Finisher' can materialize his gameplan at UFC Vegas 46. According to him, Chikadze appears to be distracted with Alexander Volkanovski whereas Kattar is solely focused on him. Chartier told MMA Fighting:

"If we go out there on Saturday night and do our job, it’s not gonna be a good look for Giga going out and doing all of these interviews wanting to fight for the title. I’m not saying he’s overlooking Calvin but we would never make the same mistake of overlooking anybody. Once you get to the UFC — especially in the top-15 — anybody can win on any given night. But, yeah man, keep thinking about Alex and we’ll keep thinking about you. It doesn’t matter."

