Cory Sandhagen predicts the winner of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264

Cory Sandhagen believes that Dustin Poirier will beat Conor McGregor in their trilogy fight. The lightweight duo are set to collide inside the octagon for the third time on July 10 at UFC 264.

During a recent interaction with James Lynch, Sandhagen was asked who he thinks will get his hand raised in the pivotal lightweight clash between McGregor and Poirier. The 29-year-old's response was straight and simple-

"I got (Dustin) Poirier winning," said Sandhagen.

Sandhagen is currently ranked second in the UFC bantamweight division. He is expected to take on a returning T.J. Dillashaw on the July 24 card, two weeks after UFC 264.

'The Sandman' is coming off a stunning knockout victory over Frankie Edgar. He knocked out the former champ with a brutal flying knee that sent Edgar crashing to the canvas in the first round.

Sandhagen's win over Edgar was his second consecutive victory in the UFC. He finished Morlan Moraes in October last year before challenging 'The Answer'.

Meanwhile, Dillashaw hasn't made a UFC appearance in well over two years. The 35-year-old last fought Henry Cejudo in January 2019 and succumbed to a crushing defeat in the first round.

Conor McGregor understands he has to make some adjustments to beat Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

Ahead of Conor McGregor's rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, the Irishman appeared incredibly confident of his ability to finish 'The Diamond'. He promised a "flawless performance" in the rematch and predicted a first round finish.

However, Conor McGregor suffered the first knockout loss of his career when he traded blows with Poirier on Fight Island.

Now, the Irishman has acknowledged that he needs to make small adjustments to his gameplan in order to beat Poirier on July 10.

"I beat him in the original bout. I lost in the rematch. And then we've got trilogy, I've got a few little adjustments to make. I feel very, very confident. I'm very focused and driven. And I'll go in there and put on one hell of a performance and get it back on July 10," Conor McGregor told Fox Sports.

