"Could also be Mark Wahlberg" - Nina-Marie Daniele makes "Channing Tatum" remark on a picture of a 14-year-old Gordon Ryan, fans chime in

Grappling star Gordon Ryan took to Instagram to share his childhood picture of when he was 14-15 years old, and Nina-Marie Daniele reacted to it with a comment mentioning Hollywood star Channing Tatum. Fans have now chipped in on Daniele's comment.

Gordon Ryan posted:

"This is me at 14/15. Was I on steroids then, too?"

Daniele hilariously reacted to the photo:

"That’s Channing Tatum 😂"

Nina-Marie Daniele commenting on Ryan's post

Her comment received amusing fan reactions.

@ajsauseda called for more appreciation for the social media influencer's comment:

"this comment deserves more likes 😂."

A fan reacting to Daniele's comment

Another fan commented with a hilarious play on the actor's name:

"Tanning Chatum"

Fan reaction to Nina-Marie Daniele's comment

Catch up on more fan reactions to her comment here:

Fan reactions to Daniele's comment on Gordon Ryan's Instagram post

Ryan, widely considered one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners of all time, has been accused of using steroids in the past. 'King's' views about steroid use in jiu-jitsu have always been controversial. In a recent UFC Fight Pass media briefing, he again reaffirmed his position on steroids, causing a meltdown on social media:

"First of all, no, because steroids are not illegal in jiu-jitsu. Number two, I actually have a contract coming to Nicky Rodriguez for USADA and WADA testing from now until the next ADCC."

Catch the interview below (5:38):

Gordon Ryan's Instagram picture of his childhood days with an athletic physique is in response to the outrage.

Nina-Marie Daniele reminisces the moment she conducted her first on-site interview with UFC legend

Nina-Marie Daniele is making a name for herself in the MMA community. The social media influencer has a vibrant following, and her presence at UFC events and interviews with the stars of the promotion are now regular affairs.

Recounting her journey over the past year, she posted a tweet about when she did her first on-site interview with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"Khabib Nurmagomedov wants his English Breakfast tea 1 year ago I did my first interview on the spot: the UFC asked me if I wanted to interview @TeamKhabib and I couldn’t pass on the opportunity. 1 year later I still don’t know what I’m doing LOL."

Nina-Marie Daniele @ninamdrama 1 year ago I did my first interview on the spot: the UFC asked me if I wanted to interview



@ufc #UFC290 Khabib Nurmagomedov wants his English Breakfast tea1 year ago I did my first interview on the spot: the UFC asked me if I wanted to interview @TeamKhabib and I couldn’t pass on the opportunity. 1 year later I still don’t know what I’m doing LOL Khabib Nurmagomedov wants his English Breakfast tea ☕️ 1 year ago I did my first interview on the spot: the UFC asked me if I wanted to interview @TeamKhabib and I couldn’t pass on the opportunity. 1 year later I still don’t know what I’m doing LOL @ufc #UFC290 https://t.co/feCGFGl2R3

In the interview, 'The Eagle' joked about how his good friend and former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier gave him "some energy tea" when he'd asked for "English breakfast tea."

Poll : 0 votes