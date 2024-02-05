“Could be a contender” – Fabricio Andrade believes it’s only a matter of time before he crosses paths with Stephen Loman

Stephen Loman has a big fight ahead of him as he looks to rebound from the only loss of his ONE Championship run.

The Filipino contender solidified his status as one to watch in the bantamweight division with a three-fight win streak that was capped off by a dominant performance over former champion Bibiano Fernandes.

In his last outing at ONE Fight Night 14, he had just one more hurdle to overcome before potentially challenging Fabricio Andrade for the bantamweight MMA world title.

Unfortunately, John Lineker was not ready to relinquish his spot at the top of the division and secured a decision win over ‘The Sniper’ to send him back down the pecking order.

Loman will be chasing a rebound win in order to get his title aspirations back on the right track.

The champion, Andrade, believes that Loman’s first setback wasn’t much of a fall from grace, telling the South China Morning Post that he expects to see him soon:

“It's hard to beat Lineker so he got a hard fight, he lost a decision, he wasn't like, he got knocked out or anything, so I think he just needs to keep improving and go back and get a good win and could be a contender as well.”

Watch the full interview below:

Stephen Loman showed great potential ahead of ONE Fight Night 14

Many people already considered Stephen Loman to be the next bantamweight title challenger in waiting off the back of his win streak.

‘The Sniper’ showed that he could do it all, and the grappling game that he utilized against Fernandes could be a potential threat to the champion.

‘Hands of Stone’ was ready to buy the hype, and the former champion is an incredibly tough test for anyone in the division despite his consecutive losses to Andrade.

Loman will have undoubtedly learned more from this one loss than any of his wins as he prepares to come back better than ever before.