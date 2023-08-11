"Could not be less interested in this" - Conor McGregor trashes Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg after UFC got left out by Twitter boss

While Conor McGregor is yet to return to the octagon since his devastating leg break against Dustin Poirier, he has certainly remained active on Twitter. Whether he's sharing his opinion about a specific matchup or outright verbally attacking another fighter he views as competition, Twitter has become his battleground.

Unfortunately, Elon Musk appears hesitant to choose the UFC as his battleground. Dana White previously expressed an interest in promoting the much talked about bout between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. But as things stand, the Twitter boss has claimed that his and Zuckerberg's foundations are capable of promoting the event, instead of the UFC.

Screenshot of Conor McGregor's tweet about the Elon Musk-Mark Zuckerberg fight

This did not sit well with McGregor, who quickly took to Twitter to back the UFC. He expressed elation over the likely possibility that the UFC will not promote the matchup between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, which many have dismissed as a freakshow or gimmick fight.

Despite Dana White's previous assertions that such a bout would be the higest drawing PPV event in combat sports history, McGregor has outright said that he isn't in the least bit interested in the matchup. His sentiments reflect what many feel about the bout.

Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza even called out Dana White's previous criticism of boxing. The UFC president lambasted boxing by claiming that its downfall can be attributed to prioritizing gimmick fights. This brought to the light the double standards of the UFC president.

Who is Conor McGregor fighting?

The former UFC double champion hasn't stepped inside the octagon since losing his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in devastating fashion. After nursing himself back to health, the Irishman's return was announced by the UFC. He was expected to face Michael Chandler at some point this year.

Screenshot of Dana White addressing rumors about Conor McGregor's next opponent

Unfortunately, USADA roadblocks and waning interest seem to have derailed the matchup, with Conor McGregor even challenging newly crowned 'BMF' champion Justin Gaethje to a fight. While Dana White has cooled any talk of the Irishman facing 'The Highlight,' McGregor's wandering eye doesn't bode well for Chandler.