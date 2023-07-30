Conor McGregor has 4-word response to Justin Gaethje rejecting UFC fight offer over steroid use accusations 

Conor McGregor responded to Justin Gaethje's comments accusing him of using steroids.

On Saturday night, Gaethje earned the vacant BMF title with a head-kick knockout against Dustin Poirier in the UFC 291 main event. The highlight-reel finish caught the attention of the entire MMA community, including Conor McGregor, who called out ‘The Highlight’ on Twitter.

During the post-fight UFC 291 press conference, Gaethje had this to say when asked about McGregor’s tweets:

“I think he’s turned me down six times, and usually you have to lose to fight him, so I don’t know what’s going on… I fight MMA, I like to fight big fights, I like exciting things, so sounds pretty exciting to me."

He continued:

"I’m not gonna fight someone on steroids. I’ve never taken steroids in my life, never will. Well, maybe when I retire, I might. I’ve never taken steroids, and I don’t wanna fight someone that is cheating. I probably shouldn’t even say that if I want the fight, but it’s the truth.”

McGregor responded to Gaethje’s steroid accusations on Twitter, saying:

“Sh*t in the drawers”

Despite McGregor’s numerous callouts, Gaethje is likely focused on fighting for the UFC lightweight title. Now that he’s defeated Poirier, ‘The Highlight’ could be next in line to fight the winner of Islam Makahchev vs. Charles Oliviera, which is scheduled for the UFC 294 main event on October 21.

Conor McGregor claims he’s the real BMF

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since suffering a severe leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Earlier this year, McGregor’s Octagon return took a significant step in the right direction when he coached The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 against Michael Chandler.

McGregor is expected to fight Chandler in his first Octagon appearance back. That said, those plans could change if Justin Gaethje is interested in a massive payday.

‘The Notorious’ had this to say in a since-deleted tweet after Gaethje knocked out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291:

“I’m the real bmf, he can fight for pennies if he wants but I want spirits, I call the shots, I’m in it to launch shots, f*ck chandler, you want it call for it.”

However, before focusing on who he will fight, McGregor must be approved by USADA. The former two-division UFC champion has yet to rejoin the drug-testing pool, making him ineligible to make his Octagon return and hopes to receive an exemption to avoid the required six months of random testing.

