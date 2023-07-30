"Stop use other people work" - Ali Abdelaziz tears apart "b*tch" Conor McGregor after "I'm the real BMF" claims

Ali Abdelaziz has snapped at Conor McGregor for his claims of being the "real BMF." The Dominance MMA CEO, while responding to McGregor's tweet, wrote:

"Stop use other people work to keep yourself relevant bi*ch."

Check out their tweets below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA I’m the real bmf, he can fight for pennies if he wants but I want spirits, I call the shots, I’m in it to launch shots, fuck chandler, you want it call for it.

At UFC 291, Justin Gaethje put on a show by registering a scintillating second-round head-kick knockout victory over Dustin Poirier and becoming the BMF champion. 'The Notorious' found the occasion just right to express his ambitions for the title in a tweet.

Abdelaziz promptly hit back at McGregor and suggested the Irishman avoid using others for relevance. The pair have regularly feuded on the internet, with this being the latest salvo that the famed MMA manager has fired at 'The Notorious'.

Justin Gaethje rejects Conor McGregor's callout after winning the BMF title

Justin Gaethje's win over Dustin Poirier also avenged his loss to the Louisiana native. The pair first fought at UFC on Fox 29 in 2018 where Poirier won via fourth-round TKO.

This win has potentially solidified Gaethje as one of the top contenders for the undisputed UFC lightweight gold. However, moments after he laid hands on the BMF title, he received an unusual challenge from Conor McGregor.

During his post-fight media interaction with reporters, Gaethje rejected the prospects of fighting 'The Notorious' and said:

"I fight in MMA. I like to fight big fights. I like exciting things. It sounds pretty exciting to me. I’m not going to fight someone on steroids. I’ve never taken steroids in my life and never will. Well, maybe when I retire, I might. But I’ve never taken steroids in my life and I don’t want to fight someone who is cheating. I probably shouldn’t even say that if I want the fight, but it’s the truth.”

Watch Gaethje's post-fight interview below (4:51):

