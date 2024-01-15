"Could he be in someone’s corner" - Zlatan Ibrahimovic's "UFC 300" post with Khabib Nurmagomedov has top welterweight intrigued

A top welterweight recently weighed in after Zlatan Ibrahimovic's recent post with Khabib Nurmagomedov sparked rumors from fans.

ESPN MMA shared a photo and video of the Swedish soccer legend with the UFC Hall of Famer interacting at the iconic San Siro ahead of AC Milan's match against AS Roma. They highlighted Ibrahimovic's caption, which might have indicated that he was aware of something big possibly being on the horizon. He wrote:

"UFC 300"

Ibrahimovic's post caught the attention of top welterweight contender Belal Muhammad, who was quite intrigued by it. He shared his thoughts on the meaning behind the post and even provided a potential teaser for the MMA community regarding 'The Eagle's presence at the milestone event:

"Could he be in someone's corner?"

Nurmagomedov hasn't cornered a fighter in quite some time, so whether he intends to corner Muhammad in his potential title fight against welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 300 remains to be seen.

AKA coach Javier Mendez refutes Khabib Nurmagomedov return rumors

Javier Mendez recently weighed in on the rumors surrounding former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov returning to the octagon and headlining UFC 300.

MMA journalist Helen Yee uploaded a video to her X account that showed the AKA coach addressing the rumor and noting that they were false. He mentioned that 'The Eagle' remained true to his promise when he retired from MMA and had no intention of fighting again. He said:

"I'm just letting you guys know that, you know, stop all this nonsense regarding Khabib [Nurmagomedov] coming back and me and him training. There has been no such thing happening. We're not discussing training, we never have. Khabib is still devoted to what he said. He's devoted his time to his family. He's not working in people's corners, he's not gonna ever fight. To my knowledge, it's never been spoken about."

