“Could’ve made $25 million” - Conor Benn’s promoter weighs in on Gervonta Davis turning down offer presented to him

Conor Benn and Gervonta Davis appeared interested in a clash following the Brit's recent victory over Peter Dobson.

Davis is one of the brightest talents in boxing right now, but with several weight classes separating the pair of pugilists, there was skepticism about a fight being made with 'The Destroyer'.

It has now been revealed that 'Tank' turned down an offer presented to him by Benn's promoter, Eddie Hearn, who is the Matchroom Boxing chairman.

After once appearing confident that Benn vs. Davis could be made, Hearn was recently interviewed by FightHype, where he discussed the failed fight negotiations.

"I've already said it was 8-figures, but with pay-per-view bonuses, gate upside, [Davis] could've made $25 million. If the fight is big, which I believe it is. But he didn't really want to entertain the conversations."

He continued:

"'Tank' has already boxed at 141 [pounds], by the way, 'Tank' is a big favorite against Conor Benn. So I quite like Conor having an extra, what might be four or five pounds, because it's a very dangerous fight. But 'Tank' called out Conor on socials, and we went back at made him a big offer. But he didn't want to entertain the fight."

Manny Pacquiao keen to face Conor Benn or Gervonta Davis, according to reports

Manny Pacquiao could be set to return from retirement to face Conor Benn or Gervonta Davis.

Having retired in 2021 after a unanimous decision defeat to Yordenis Ugas, the former 12-time world champion has competed in several exhibition bouts since and is scheduled to face Muay Thai legend Buakaw in an upcoming boxing exhibition.

But according to a recent post on X by talkSport boxing editor Michael Benson, 'PacMan' is eager to return from retirement and has eyes on a potential fight with Gervonta Davis or Conor McGregor.

"Manny Pacquiao can now be considered "out of retirement" at age 45 and wants to fight Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia or Conor McGregor"

Benn's promoter, Eddie Hearn, was recently interviewed by iFL TV, where he stated that Pacquiao's team had been in contact, saying this:

"Manny Pacquiao contacted us the other day. He's contacted us for the fight, his people. So, I don't think there's many [boxers] that aren't calling out Conor Benn... Absolutely [I'd make Benn vs. Pacquiao]."

