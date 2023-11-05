“Could’ve been quadruple C” - UFC legend Henry Cejudo’s disastrous Ninja Warrior fail post Olympic triumph sparks hilarious reactions online

A throwback video of Henry Cejudo competing on Ninja Warrior in Japan was shared on social media.

In 2008, Cejudo made history by winning a freestyle wrestling gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. Following his historic run, the former two-division UFC champion had some fun by competing on the legendary Ninja Warrior obstacle course in Japan.

Fifteen years later, an Instagram account called "Weird.MMA" posted the footage of 'Triple C' on Instagram with the caption:

“Most MMA fans don't know, but right after winning an Olympic gold, a young Henry Cejudo competed on the Japanese Ninja Warrior course (known as Sasuke), in the 21st tournament. He came up short in the second half of the first stage.

"The tournament's best performers were Ninja Warrior legends Makoto Nagano and Toshihiro Takeda who made it all the way to the end of Stage 3.”

Fans filled the comment section with various responses, including the following people saying:

“Could’ve been quadruple C”

“this looks like some type of fever dream i would have”

“the guy is an incredible athlete no doubt about it”

“all he did wrong was miss with his hands and bear hugged the rope Tripple C was doing d*mn good”

“No way. This is sick”

“Bro needs to redeem himself quadruple C”

“Always great seeing combat sport athlete try new things 🥊🏆⚔️”

Henry Cejudo went on to transition from freestyle wrestling to MMA. Since then, he’s etched his name into the record books by simultaneously holding the flyweight and bantamweight world titles in the UFC. He now looks to continue his road to regaining gold in 2024.

Instagram comments

What’s next for Henry Cejudo in the UFC?

Henry Cejudo last fought in May of this year, losing a split decision against Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight title after a three-year layoff. In the aftermath of his disappointing loss, Cejudo called out number two-ranked Merab Dvalishvili for a clash between top contenders.

Dvalishvili was recovering from hand surgery earlier this year, but he’s officially back in training. With that said, the UFC’s few remaining events for 2023 are filled up, so the potential bantamweight contender matchup will need to wait until next year.

Henry Cejudo’s status as a former two-division UFC champion gives him the opportunity to be one or two wins away from a title shot. It’ll be intriguing to see if the 36-year-old can silence the doubters and regain UFC gold.