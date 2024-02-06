"Could watch all day long" - Footage of Ciryl Gane sparring undefeated pro-boxer Lenar Perez impresses fans 

Ciryl Gane has once again shown off his technical skill set during a sparring session.

Following his victory over Serghei Spivac at UFC Paris 2023, Gane is getting ready for his return to the UFC. Determined to regain his top position in the heavyweight category, 'Bon Gamin' headed back to the MMA Factory for training without any delay. He squared off against undefeated pro boxer Lenar Perez in a very interesting sparring match.

The two sportsmen turned together in front of Fernand Lopez at the MMA Factory. Additionally, the Frenchman demonstrated excellent skills by competing at speed against Perez, who was fighting in a lower division. In addition to receiving a couple of hits, the La Roche-sur-Yon native was able to land on several great combos.

Watch the sparring video below:

Fans were left impressed with Gane's boxing ability and soon rushed to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Could watch all day long''

Another fan wrote:

''If this brudda could wrestle he would probably be the best heavyweight of all time. Only person I’ve seen moving hands down against Francis and winning.''

Mocking Gane's wrestling, one fan wrote:

''He doesn’t need any boxing help, his ground game is atrocious''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to MMA Uncensored's post on X

Ciryl Gane's coach reveals a potential date for the former interim champion's octagon return

According to his coach, former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane plans to return to the cage in early 2024.

Gane was once hailed as the next big thing in the heavyweight division. However, his stock dropped following his most recent performance. After an outstanding seven-bout winning streak in the world's top MMA promotion from 2019 to 2021, Gane lost his first professional fight to former champion Francis Ngannou via unanimous decision at UFC 270.

Later that year, Gane defeated Tai Tuivasa via spectacular knockout. Still, he was unable to maintain his winning streak and lost to Jon Jones via first-round submission at UFC 285 in a humiliating fashion.

While the 33-year-old returned to action with a TKO victory over Sergey Spivak at UFC Paris, his future appears questionable, as he has previously failed to regain the undisputed title twice.

However, the Frenchman is determined to earn a title shot for the third time. According to his manager, Fernand Lopez, Gane will return to the octagon in March 2024. However, the actual date of his return and opponent have still to be announced.

