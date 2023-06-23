"Count with me" - Charles Oliveira offers to train Mark Zuckerberg in 'battle of billionaires' clash against Elon Musk

It appears as though former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is offering his services to Mark Zuckerberg to help prepare him for a potential fight with Elon Musk.

UFC president Dana White took social media by storm after revealing in an interview with TMZ Sports that the billionaires were serious about fighting each other. He mentioned that the bout would be the biggest pay-per-view event and fight in history because of who they are and the influence they have:

"This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that's ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records. These guys would raise, you know, hundreds of millions of dollars for charity and...you don't have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight."

Oliveira quoted a tweet that featured the clip from the UFC president's interview and offered to assist the Facebook founder. 'Do Bronx' mentioned that he would like to train with Zuckerberg and will be flying to Las Vegas, writing:

"Hey @finkd! Let's train together man. Get ready! Count with me...I'm going to Vegas, and we can stat training!...#UFC" [@CharlesDoBronxs - Twitter]

It remains to be seen whether Zuckerberg will take Oliveira up on his offer to help train should Dana White be successful in booking a fight with Musk. 'Do Bronx' is coming off an impressive win over Beneil Dariush, so he would be a great training partner for the Facebook founder.

Charles Oliveira reacts to hillarious Twitter dating memes

Charles Oliveira reacted after a number of hillarious Twitter dating memes surfaced on social media of him dating A-list celebrities.

The former UFC lightweight champion took to Twitter to respond after there had been a number of mems linking him to celebrities likes Megan Fox, Dua Lipa, and Taylor Swift. He tweeted that he's noticing that dating rumors have become a trend on Twitter, writing:

"Reportedly "dating" became a twitter mania?" [@CharlesDoBronxs - Twitter]

Despite 'Do Bronx' responding to the memes, that didn't stop fans from quotting his tweet and continue attaching the former lightweight champion to more dating rumors.

