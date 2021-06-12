"Count me out" - Logan Paul admits a younger Floyd Mayweather would have been a 'nightmare' opponent for him

Logan Paul isn't too confident about his chances of surviving against a younger version of Floyd Mayweather. The popular YouTuber said the undefeated boxer was slower than usual during their recent fight because he is 44 years of age.

Paul and Mayweather collided in an exhibition boxing bout on June 6, 2021. 'Money' dominated the fight, but Paul was praised for being tough and gritty.

In the latest episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul looked back on his boxing showdown with Mayweather. 'Maverick' admitted that Mayweather would have been a nightmare opponent for him 20 years ago.

"Floyd (Mayweather) is 44 and everyone is wondering when father's time is going to affect the specimen, that is Floyd Mayweather. They saw it in this fight. He looked like a 44-year-old fighter. A great one but you could see it, you could feel it, I felt it with his speed and power. He ain't the fighter he used to be. I remember thinking during the fight, I was like 'fighting this guy 20 years ago would be a fu****g nightmare especially if I was his weight. Count me out," said Paul.

Logan Paul doesn't remember getting punched by Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul

In the same episode, Logan Paul also claimed that he doesn't remember being punched by Floyd Mayweather during the fight.

The 26-year-old YouTuber said he knew that Mayweather caught him with a series of punches, but he couldn't recollect them.

"I know he hit me with some clean a** shots, but to this day, I don't know how. I don't remember them, I don't remember seeing them. All I remember was a force that took my face, and by the way, made shapes of my face that I didn't know were possible," said Paul.

Paul and Mayweather were first expected to fight each other in February this year. However, the bout was eventually postponed due to failed contract negotiations. It was later announced that the duo would share the boxing ring in June.

In the lead-up to the much-awaited fight, Paul and Mayweather exchanged harsh words on numerous occasions. At a promotional event in Miami, Logan Paul's younger brother Jake Paul snatched Mayweather's hat, causing a wild brawl at the venue.

