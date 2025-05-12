Craig Jones seemingly trolls team Khabib Nurmagomedov after UFC 315 results with new beard style, fans react: "Top trolling" 

MMA fans across the world have taken notice of Craig Jones making fun of Khabib Nurmagomedov and his friends following UFC 315 pay-per-view event. While some found it amusing, others chastised Jones's antics by citing past octagon records.

Jones was present at Jack Della Maddalena's corner as his grappling coach in the main event of UFC 315, where Della Maddalena challenged Nurmagomedov's close friend Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title.

Della Maddalena put on a dominant performance, including impressive takedown defenses and managed to capture the 170 pound belt from Muhammad via unanimous decision victory. Following the Australian's title win, Jones posted a funny clip on Instagram, taking aim at Nurmagomedov's crew, while immitating the latter's beard style. He wrote:

"The one thing every Russian man fears''

Check out the post below (via Championship Rounds'X post):

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Top trolling''

Another one stated:

''Belal is literally a Palestinian American lmao and let’s not forget what the Russian did to the Aussie in the second fight''

Other fans wrote:

''Never knew Belal was Dagestani he last time I checked volk lost 2 times against islam isn’t something tho brag about''

''Yeah nah, Islam beat Volk, twice, and I think he might beat JDM too, and Evloev prolly beats Volk. ANd this guy isnt even a fighter, he cant thow a punch''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

As for some notable Australian UFC fighters, Della Maddalena has expressed his desire to face reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in a welterweight matchup. Two-time featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is expected to defend his throne against undefeated contender Movsar Evloev.

Meanwhile, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will look to get back in winning ways with a potential victory over Reinier de Ridder in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26.

When Craig Jones was submitted by Jack Della Maddalena prior to UFC 315

Jack Della Maddalena, who has been honing his grappling skills ahead of the title fight against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, submitted his fellow countrymen and Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Craig Jones with a D’Arce choke last month, leaving Craig unconscious on the canvas.

Check out the post below:

Notably, Jones witnessed Della Maddalena capture the welterweight throne from Muhammad in a dominant fashion via unanimous decision. The 28-year-old improved his promotional record to 8-0 with his title win.

