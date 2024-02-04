Craig Jones set to face undefeated former Bellator champion and BJJ star in upcoming UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6

Craig Jones is set for a busy next few months, as the Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) star recently announced that he will be competing at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6, scheduled for Mar. 3.

The Australian will be facing former Bellator middleweight champion and undefeated fighter (11-0) Rafael Lovato Jr.

He should provide Jones with a stiff test, as Lovato Jr. has won numerous gold medals at the IBJJF Gi and No-Gi World Championships, as well as a gold medal at the 2011 ADCC World Championship (92-kilogram division).

Jones will feature on the card alongside his teammate, Nicky Rodriguez, who is scheduled to face Roberto Jimenez.

The two-time ADCC silver medalist took to Instagram to announce his fight, and wrote this:

"Nose beers invitational 6 live on @ufcfightpass"

See Craig Jones' post below:

Less than two weeks before Jones takes on Rafael Lovato Jr. at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 6, he is set to face UFC welterweight Philip Rowe in a grappling match at Pit Submission Series.

Philip Rowe promises to put on a show against Craig Jones

Craig Jones and Philip Rowe are set to face off on Feb. 23 in a no-gi submission grappling tournament. Jones is regarded as one of the best BJJ practitioners in the world right now, and 'The Fresh Prince' will need to be at his very best to defeat the Australian.

Being Alexander Volkanovski's BJJ coach and having trained with other stars such as Israel Adesanya and Leon Edwards, Jones is no stranger to rolling with UFC fighters.

But Rowe, in turn, is not unfamiliar with facing the best talent in the world of BJJ. He previously faced the greatest no-gi submission grappler of all time, Gordon Ryan, in a WNO event in 2019, where 'The Fresh Prince' was defeated via decision.

The UFC welterweight took to Instagram to share news of his upcoming grappling match with Craig Jones and wrote this:

"Feb. 23rd the most exciting man in grappling & the most charismatic fighter on the planet! Superfight main event for the ages! One thing I GUARENTEE you shall be entertained! @craigjonesbjj always puts on a show and is A1 on the mic! Everytime I pull up I show out! Feb 23rd won’t be any different. Last event in Vegas had 17 million views via Facebook 500k views on YouTube and over 30 million views total! Tap in if you want your brand blasted to the masses!!!"

See the post below: