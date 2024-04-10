“Crazy flex” - Fight fans freak out after Jim Miller revives iconic 15-year-old UFC 100 jacket for UFC 300 media day

Jim Miller showed up to UFC 300 media day in style.

'A10' is currently slated to compete this Saturday night against Bobby Green. For Miller, the fight opportunity is one that even his biggest diehard fans didn't see coming. The 40-year-old has won five of his last six fights by stoppage, and will now get the chance to break into the rankings.

The lightweight contender is one of the oldest members of the roster, and it shows. Miller also has a history of fighting on historic events, previously competing on UFC 100 in 2009, and UFC 200 in 2016. The company famously handed out jackets to fighters competing on the first milestone card.

Nearly 16 years later, Miller is still going strong. With that in mind, 'A10' had an idea, why not wear that jacket from 2009? Earlier today, Miller showed up to UFC 300 media day, wearing that iconic jacket.

Check out Miller wearing the jacket below:

On X, fans loved the lightweight's decision to wear the historic jacket. With one fan writing:

"Crazy flex. Legend."

Check out the full fan response below:

Will Jim Miller win at UFC 300? Exploring 'A10's' history at milestone events

As of now, Jim Miller is a slight betting underdog against Bobby Green at UFC 300.

However, if there's anyone who has proved that they shine under the bright lights, it would be 'A10'. Miller is the only man who has competed in both UFC 100 and UFC 200 and will be competing this Saturday. The only other individual who had a chance was former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar, but he's now retired.

Back in 2009, the lightweight contender faced Mac Danzig at the historic event. There, Miller turned in a solid unanimous decision victory over the former Ultimate Fighter winner.

In the summer of 2016, Miller fought at UFC 200, against former PRIDE champion Takanori Gomi. Against 'The Fireball Kid', the longtime lightweight dominated, earning a first-round knockout victory.

As of now, Miller is a slight +145 underdog for his return against Green this Saturday. According to MGM, 'King' is returning as a -175 betting favorite. Then again, if there's anyone who could upset the odds, it would be the ageless Miller.

