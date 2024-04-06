“Dana cheap asf” - Fans chime-in after Justin Gaethje issues call for $300,000 ‘Fight of the Night’ bonuses at UFC 300

Justin Gaethje wants UFC 300 bonuses to be bigger than normal.

As of now, UFC bonuses are only $50,000 apiece. It doesn't matter if you're getting the 'Fight of the Night' bonuses, or a 'Performance of the Night', that figure doesn't change. Well, that's unless Dana White watches you get bitten, and then maybe he'll throw in some extra.

Well, for the landmark UFC 300 event, Gaethje has an idea. 'The Highlight' is set to defend his 'BMF' gold on the card, against former featherweight champion Max Holloway. 'Blessed' enters the bout riding a two-fight winning streak, down at 145 pounds.

The fight between the two former champions is expected to be one for the ages. With that in mind, Gaethje believes that the bonus structure for the landmark card should be raised. In a recent interview, the former interim lightweight champion was quoted as saying:

"I'm hoping this UFC 300 card brings $300,000 bonuses."

Check out the post below:

On X, fans reacted to Gaethje's comments. Many stated that they agreed with the former champion, but doubted that White would take action. One fan wrote:

"They can do that normally lol. Dana cheap asf."

Check out the full fan reaction below:

Will Dana White listen to Justin Gaethje and raise UFC 300 bonuses?

While Justin Gaethje's idea is a nice one, it's also incredibly unrealistic.

As one fan noted, the UFC has shown zero interest in raising their bonus structure. Even when they've done things such as adding a fan-voted bonus with Crypto.com, that was taken away within months of the announcement.

It is worth noting that for UFC 100 in 2009, the company did raise the bonuses for one night. Dan Henderson, Tom Lawlor, Yoshihiro Akiyama, and Alan Belcher all earned double what they would normally, do on the milestone event.

However, seven years later, the UFC didn't hold the same standard for the 200th pay-per-view event. Instead, they remained just $50,000. At the press conference for the event, Dana White joked:

"No, the bonuses are staying [the same]. These people are making a lot of money now man. No, no. I'm knocking them down to $25,000 for this night."

While a lot can change in eight years, it's unlikely that White would change his mind despite Gaethje's request.

