Dana White reveals insane story about losing $3,000,000 in a single night at the casino despite $1,500,000 credit limit

Dana White once lost millions of dollars after a wild night in Las Vegas.

The UFC president is a noted gambler and has been seen out and about in Las Vegas doing exactly that. White is especially a fan of the card game Blackjack and has won, as well as lost a lot of money while playing.

However, one loss stands out compared to the rest. Speaking on a recent edition of the Lex Fridman Podcast, White was asked about his love of gambling. There, he opened up on the biggest loss of his life.

White revealed that he, as well as some friends, had a private suite at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. They had been eating but drinking a lot more. He woke up the next day believing that he had lost $80,000.

However, after getting a call from his host at the Rio, White realized that he lost $3,000,000. He didn't believe the figure at first, considering that he had a credit line that was half that at the casino. However, the line was raised after one angry call.

Retelling the story, White stated:

"[The host] said 'Yeah, you made us call the GM of the hotel and you started calling him a f***** p*****'. I went, 'Yeah, that sounds like something I would do."

Check out his comments in the podcast below (1:13:00):

Dana White takes full ownership of massive gambling loss

Later in the interview, Dana White admitted that the massive loss had been a learning experience for him.

While the UFC president will likely continue to gamble in the near future, he has no plans to drink while doing so. Speaking with Lex Fridman, White admitted that he turned the gambling loss into a learning lesson.

Furthermore, Dana White took aim at others who have complained about massive losses in Las Vegas. As the gambling capital of America, there are countless stories of people losing tons of money there.

However, White feels that the blame for the $3,000,000 lies solely with him. In the interview, he stated:

"You know, there's been a lot of cases where people are in Vegas and they're like 'I lost all this money and they were giving me free drinks and I drank too much and I was taken advantage of'. No, you stupid motherf******, you got f***** drunk. Alcohol is free, but you don't have to f****** drink it."