"Crazy to make a joke on video" - Arnold Allen clears the air after claiming he was beaten for not speaking French in Montreal 

Arnold Allen has addressed the confusion surrounding recent claims that he was beaten up in Montreal for not speaking French. The British UFC featherweight called the entire story a misunderstanding that spiraled out of context.Earlier this week, Allen, while dropping his predictions for the UFC 321 card on his YouTube channel, appeared with visible bruises and light cuts. He claimed that he had been attacked for not using French while training in Canada.The clip quickly went viral, prompting major outlets and even UFC fighter-turned-analyst Chael Sonnen to report it as an altercation. Allen later clarified that it was never serious and that he had explained in the same video that it was only a joke.He took to X to clarify the situation, writing:&quot;Crazy to make a joke on video and in the same video clarify it’s just a joke... Many other “journalists” share articles about it without even watching the video, really can’t trust anything these fuck*ers put out.&quot;Check out Arnold Allen's comments below:The 31-year-old is currently in Montreal preparing for his next UFC fight and has continued training without interruption. The Englishman holds a record of 20–3, but hasn't competed in over a year because of injuries. He was last seen inside the octagon against Giga Chikadze. He won the fight by unanimous decision and overturned a two-fight losing skid.When Arnold Allen recalls being expelled at 15 before turning to fightingArnold Allen was expelled from school at the age of fifteen, just before his final exams. He said that while he was never violent or troublesome, he often joked around and struggled to focus on academics.A teacher once told him he would amount to nothing, and the remark stuck with him. After leaving school, Allen found his direction in combat sports. Speaking in an episode of The Good, The Bad &amp; The Beast, he said:&quot;We had a teacher, Miss Doyle... She was fu*king horrible, right?... She was always on my case. I was never like some kids who came to school drunk or pushed teachers. I was just having a bit of fun. And she pulled me to the side, brought me to her office, and that’s when I got kicked out. She said, ‘If you ever come back to this school, call the police.’&quot;He added:&quot;So I didn’t do my exams. Later, they asked why I didn’t attend, and I said, ‘Miss Doyle said if I do, they’ll call the police.’ She also said, ‘People like you will never amount to anything. You’ll be nothing.’ And I was like, f*ck, I’ll raise you that. We’ll see.&quot;