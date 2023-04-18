Andrew Tate has always unabashedly voiced his controversial thoughts on women, which is partly the reason behind his rise to fame.

However, criminal lawyer Bruce Rivers believes 'Cobra' has overstepped his misogynistic preaching on at least one occasion. Analyzing a video of Tate, Rivers concluded that the internet sensation might have overstepped himself on grounds of force and coercion.

Talking about his webcam models, 'Top G' stated that he always made them feel dependent to avoid losing control over them. Tate said:

"In the beginning she will need you, then she won't need you. You have to keep that fallacy alive...They'll leave if you don't have every aspect of control."

Andrew Tate then laid out an elaborate strategy to avoid paying taxes, control the women and also pay them less, all with one stone. 'Top G' said:

"Tax is also another important aspect of controlling your woman. You're not gonna pay anybody tax because you're getting paid in Bitcoin...But you're telling you're girl that you pay tax. Girls are lazy, girls are stupid, girls don't understand how taxes work...That allows you to do two things: one is another control element. Allows you to pay her a smaller percentage. So for every ten thousand dollars they made I would give them three and keep seven. They thought they were on 50 % and I told them the disparity was because of taxes."

Apart from tax fraud, Andrew Tate also fooled his girlfriends to start the webcam business

Apart from repeatedly talking about avoiding taxes, Andrew Tate was also seen on video admitting to having scammed women. 'Top G' said:

"You're effectively taking girls, teaching them how to make unlimited money for home and making sure they give it all to you. You could easily street pimp with the things I'm gonna teach you."

Tate then recalled the beginning of his webcam business when he asked his five girlfriends to fly down from different parts of the world. The women, seemingly unaware of each other's existence in Tate's life, did not all buy into the idea of starting a webcam business.

However, one of them did. Andrew Tate further said:

"I realized I got five girlfriends, all smoking hot and females are an asset...Told them all to fly in, sat them all down. Truth time, bang, 'I'm a G, I'm f***ing you all. I'm gonna start a business'. Three got back in the plane, two decided to stay, two weeks later one left. So I was left with one."

