"Cringe pro max" - Internet explodes as Nina-Marie Daniele joins Raul Rosas Jr. for the 'Chiwiwis Cumbia Dance' 

What makes Nina-Marie Daniele an insanely viral MMA personality doesn't have much to do with her fighting skills or her deep knowledge of the sport. It's because she gets the most dangerous fighters in the world to do some of the most hilarious skits on social media.
As for the recent social media antics of the viral 'Nina Drama', she had Raul Rosas Jr. teach her the "Chiwiwis Cumbia Dance". Rosas Jr, who became the youngest UFC signee back in 2022, has become a viral sensation of his own. 'El Nino Problema' turned a made-up word, "Chiwiwi", into his catchphrase. Now, fans and even UFC commentators are saying it with him.
In a video uploaded to Daniele's Instagram account, we see Rosas Jr. teaching the MMA personality the dance version of his catchphrase:
When Alex Pereira taught Nina-Marie Daniele how to dance to Brazilian music
Raul Rosas Jr. isn't the first UFC fighter to dance in front of the camera with Nina-Marie Daniele. As it turns out, Daniele's frequent collaborator and close friend Alex Pereira taught the social media influencer how to dance to Brazilian music.
Imagine that. Pereira, one of the most stone-faced, stoic fighters in MMA, taught 'Nina Drama' how to dance. However, the dance itself is the most 'Poatan' dance you'll ever see. And by 'Poatan' we meant minimal movement, all vibe.
Check out the video below:
Daniele and Pereira have had an entertainingly wholesome friendship ever since the two first got into an interview segment. From fight training videos and pranks to dance lessons, the contrasts in their personalities make for fun and interesting moments.