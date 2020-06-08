Cris Cyborg calls out UFC regarding unfair treatment of Amanda Nunes

Cris Cyborg has been very vocal about the UFC's treatment of its fighters in the past

Despite having been knocked out by Nunes when the pair threw down inside the Octagon back in 2018, Cyborg believes that the fighter deserves to be paid way more than she is currently earning

Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes

Former UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has been very vocal about the UFC's treatment of its fighters in the past and at a time when there's been a lot of debate regarding fighters' pay and whether they deserve a share of the profits they generate from pay-per-view buys along with their regular pay-days, Cyborg has once again spoken out.

Backing the only woman responsible for bringing her domination inside the Octagon to an end, Cris Cyborg has claimed that her former rival and the reigning UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes deserves a million dollars every time she steps inside the Octagon.

At UFC 250 last weekend which went down inside the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, Amanda Nunes defended her featherweight title against Felicia Spencer by a thoroughly dominating and lopsided unanimous decision victory. Nunes made history by becoming the only female champion in UFC history to successfully defend both her titles. However, despite UFC president Dana White claiming that Nunes is the GOAT of women's MMA and her record justifying the statement, it was reported that "The lioness" only got $450,000 for headlining UFC 250.

“Nunes deserves to be getting a million every fight. Hopefully, with total compensation she’s getting that."

Fighter’s pay has been the talk of the MMA town of recently. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones kicked off the debate by declaring his decision to vacate his light heavyweight title after failed negotiations of a move to heavyweight to face Francis Ngannou.

Next came the reigning "BMF" of the fight game, Jorge Masvidal who recently lashed out at the UFC regarding failed negotiations for a potential welterweight title clash against Kamaru Usman. Both Masvidal and Jones claimed that Dana White has let them down, promising to get them a new and improved contract but failing to do so.

Cyborg had her own sets of problems with the organization and chose to jump ship in favor of a lucrative deal from Bellator after continued disputes with White. Cyborg has been very critical of the company’s treatment of its fighters, claiming that she sometimes felt "like a slave" while working under the UFC banner.