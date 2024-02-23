Cris Cyborg explains why Kayla Harrison will have a "harder time" getting the takedown against Holly Holm

Cris Cyborg recently revealed why Kayla Harrison will face difficulty in attempting to execute a takedown against the seasoned Holly Holm.

Harrison is set to make her much-anticipated octagon debut against the former women's bantamweight champion at UFC 300. The landmark pay-per-view event is slated for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Expand Tweet

Cyborg, having declared her intention to assist 'The Preacher's Daughter' for her upcoming bout by traveling to Albuquerque, Mexico, has now joined Holm's training camp. The reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion recently took to X to post photos from their collaborative training session.

Additionally, she underscored the rationale behind the substantial challenge the former PFL lightweight champion would face in trying to takedown Holm during their fight:

"I think @KaylaH is going to have a harder time getting the takedown against @HollyHolm than people think. There is a reason she’s got the highest takedown defense ratio in women’s @ufc history!!! #UFC300."

Check out Cris Cyborg's post below:

Expand Tweet

Cyborg and Harrison share a notable history, both expressing a keen interest in competing against each other. However, complications arising from cross-promotional issues prevented this intriguing matchup from materializing.

With the official merger of PFL and Bellator last year, the prospect of their fight seemed attainable. However, after several months of silence from the Olympic gold medalist, she eventually joined the UFC, extinguishing the possibility of the bout.

Cris Cyborg's upcoming fight is set for April 27 in Wisconsin

Cris Cyborg recently confirmed that she is set to compete in her next boxing match, with the opponent yet to be determined. The bout will headline Rough House Promotions' Green Bay Fight Night event scheduled for April 27.

Expand Tweet

Cyborg opted to showcase her fighting prowess in the squared circle, marking her professional debut in September 2022. The 38-year-old Brazilian displayed promise as she secured a unanimous decision victory over Simone da Silva.

Following her debut, Cyborg has stepped into the boxing ring twice while awaiting her next move from PFL/Bellator. Despite not encountering elite competition, the esteemed women's MMA figure has achieved a 3-0 record in boxing, including securing a first-round knockout against Kelsey Wickstrum in her last fight in January.