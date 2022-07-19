Cris Cyborg joins Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou in accusing UFC and Dana White of not offering 3 fights a year

Former UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is the latest name to accuse the UFC of not offering more than two fights a year after similar accusations from Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou.

Cyborg tweeted a reply to Francis Ngannou agreeing with the heavyweight champion's frustrations at not receiving the supposedly stipulated three fights a year:

"I never got more than 2 fights a year in the ufc"

This comes after Ngannou hit out at White, saying that he hasn't got to fight six times in the last two years prior to his injury. A few days ago, Nate Diaz slammed the UFC, saying that he hasn't been given any opponent despite only one fight left on his contract:

"Dana said Francis Ngannou was injured and couldn’t fight right now. Idk why he was so confused in interview. And in the last 9 months I been offered 0 fights and I asked for 5 legitimate opponents. Thanks u for the kind words can I go now."

Ngannou honored all the fights on his existing contract with his win over Gane at UFC 270. Now, as a reigning champion, the Cameroonian can extend his contract by either three fights or one year. On the other hand, Cyborg parted ways from the UFC in 2019 and moved to Bellator, where she is the current featherweight champion.

Dana White hits back at Nate Diaz over complaints about his contract

Diaz slammed the UFC for not booking him a fight as he looks to exit the promotion. The 37-year-old is adamant about exploring different pastures and is awaiting an opponent to finish the last fight on his current contract.

However, president Dana White wasn't too pleased with Diaz's comments on "holding him hostage," saying:

“When isn’t Nate Diaz saying something crazy? I’ve said this a million times and I’ll say it again — we can’t hold guys hostage. It’s not possible. I owe you three fights a year. If I don’t fight you three times a year, I have to pay you. How could I hold him hostage?”

With the futures of Diaz and Francis Ngannou in doubt in the UFC, White will be hoping to keep the two stars around and extend their relationship with his organization.

Watch Dana White talk about Nate Diaz's situation below:

