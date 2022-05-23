"Cyborg Vs. The winner?" - Bellator Champion Cris Cyborg wants to face the winner of Peña vs. Nunes 2

Cris Cyborg asked on Twitter if the winner of Julianna Peña-Amanda Nunes 2 would challenge her. The former UFC women's featherweight champion wasted no time time in asking for a fight from either Peña or Nunes once the card for UFC 277 was revealed.

Here's what the MMA Grand Slam Champion commented under the announcement from ESPN MMA on Twitter:

"Cyborg Vs. The winner?"

The current UFC women's bantamweight champion never got a chance to meet Cyborg in the octagon. 'The Lioness', however, made light work of her fellow Brazilian fighter.

A rematch is a fight fans of the two WMMA phenoms want, but has been difficult to come to fruition. Cris Cyborg has already openly admitted to wanting the rematch with Nunes, but considering she now fights for Bellator, a rival promotion, only time will tell if she ever gets her shot at redemption.

Cris Cyborg has a track record of calling out the best

UFC 214 Cris Cyborg vs. Tonya Evinger

As an impeccable MMA fighter and champion across four separate platforms, Cris Cyborg is often regarded as one of the best. In her career, she has never backed down from a fight and has frequently called out the greatest of her generation.

While in the UFC, she wanted a fight with the first ever UFC female bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey, but there were conflicts that hindered the matchup.

In recent news, Kayla Harrison has called-out the MMA queen on multiple occasions. There was a lot of hype surrounding a potential Harrison vs. Cyborg fight, however, issues with their respective promotions have put the fight on the backburner. Both, though, are hoping for a cross-platform fight and are willing to go up or down a weight class to make it happen.

When it comes to Amanda Nunes, simply put, she and Cyborg have unfinished business. Cyborg's loss to Nunes at UFC 232 was a huge upset considering her power, size advantage, and the fashion in which Nunes ended up beating her. It took the former two-division champion only 51 seconds of the first round to knock her out.

Below is a reminder of what went down at UFC 232, courtesy of ESPN MMA:

