Cristina Morales happy to ply her trade among the best in ONE Championship: “A lot of good fighters”

Cristina Morales isn’t afraid to take on the biggest challenges that are out there for her in the atomweight division, and that’s been reflected in her run with ONE Championship.

In her two previous bouts under the ONE banner, the Spaniard has taken on the world-renowned striker Anissa Meksen and Thai star Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak.

Having rebounded with a win over Jaroonsak last time out, she is now facing another big hurdle as she prepares to take on Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 20 this Friday, March 8.

Competing for the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship is something that Cristina Morales believes she is ready for at this stage in her career.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, she spoke about going from one big fight to the next in the promotion and why she prefers it to be that way:

“The competition in ONE Championship is quite good because there's a lot of competition, a lot of good fighters, and every time we come, we have to train real hard because no matter who I’m facing, I know it’s going to be hard.”

Watch the full interview below:

Cristina Morales knows that she has a big challenge in front of her

Everything that Cristina Morales said about her time in ONE Championship could be echoed by her upcoming opponent at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has fought nothing but the very best in her time with the promotion, producing wins over the likes of Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd in order to secure her spot as a world champion in the atomweight Muay Thai division.

With this in mind, the constant need to raise your game and perform at your best each time out is even more significant for Cristina Morales in this fight.

This will be her toughest test to date in the promotion as she attempts to beat the world champion at her own game on March 8.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.