WATCH: A ringside view of the moment Spanish standout Cristina Morales made Thai phenom ‘Supergirl’ quit

Spanish standout Cristina Morales scored a brutal first-round knockout against Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak in her last outing. The question is — can she do it again this Friday night against the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion?

On March 8, Morales will attempt to cash in on her first shot at ONE gold when she meets the promotion’s atomweight queen in the art of eight limbs, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. Morales earned the opportunity courtesy of a picture-perfect performance against ‘Supergirl’ at ONE Fight Night 16 in November.

“COLD KO 😳 Can Cristina Morales add another knockout to her resume and snatch the ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship from Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 20 on @primevideo? 🌟”

The win over ‘Supergirl’ was Cristina Morales’ 49th career victory. If she can pull off the upset at ONE Fight Night 20 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, she will have not only landed her 50th win, but she’ll also take a world title back home with her.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues ready to add Cristina Morales to her hit list

Of course, that will be much easier said than done against a woman as dangerous as Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. With wins over three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex and current atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd, the Phuket Fight Club product has more than proven that she has the skills to hang with any woman in the world, whether it be in a ring or a cage.

Will Rodrigues reign supreme and bag her 33rd overall victory, or will Cristina Morales shock the world and climb to the top of the mountain in ONE Championship?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.