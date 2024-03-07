ONE atomweight Muay Thai contender Cristina Morales believes she’s the next great combat sports athlete of Spanish descent.

The proud mother of two wants to follow in the footsteps of the recently crowned UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria, who shocked the world by dethroning pound-for-pound great Alexander Volkanovski last month.

With Spanish fighters now in the limelight thanks to ‘El Matador’s massive achievement, Morales says it’s the perfect time for her to take over the women’s Muay Thai scene.

The 30-year-old said in a Sportskeeda MMA interview:

“[Ilia] Topuria winning that belt was like a boost for the Spanish people and the Spanish fighters, and I want to do the same on the female side. I want to be the first one to take a big belt and bring it home.”

Cristina Morales’ long-awaited shot at gold is going down this Friday when she exchanges heavy artillery with ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

This high-stakes five-round war at ONE Fight Night 20 will aptly take place in the Mecca of Muay Thai Lumpinee Stadium on March 8.

Don’t miss this epic all-female card, which will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Cristina Morales wants to be a role model to all mothers

Apart from representing an entire nation, Cristina Morales is also fighting for a much larger cause at ONE Fight Night 20.

Her battle against Rodrigues marks a contest between world-class strikers and two doting mothers.

As such, Morales wants to prove that motherhood is not a hindrance to achieving great things in combat sports.

The former ISKA world champion told ONE:

“I want to be an example to them and let them see that they can do different things without giving up their studies or the sport. They should be capable of combining all their activities.”