“Criticism has no effect there” - Sitthichai responds to critics who question his chances against heavy-handed Nico Carrillo

Veteran Thai fighter Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is aware that there are people doubting his chances against Nico Carrillo in their scheduled showdown this week. He, however, is not paying too much attention to them, focusing instead on what he has to do to get the job done at fight night.

'Killer Kid' welcomes 'King of the North' in the featherweight division at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video on April 4 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. They will go at it in a scheduled three-round joust.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Sitthichai shared that he has heard of the noise about his chances against Carrillo but is not a bit bothered by it.

The 33-year-old Sitsongpeenong Muay Thai Camp affiliate said:

“Because in the ring, everything is decided by timing. Whoever has a better fight will win. It’s a fight between two people in the ring. Criticism has no effect there. I will take those criticisms as motivation for me to not give up easily.”

At ONE Fight Night 30, Sitthichai is looking to get back on the winning track after absorbing a loss by decision in his last match back in December at the hands of fellow Thai fighter Shadow Singha Mawynn.

Out to frustrate him is Carillo, a longtime bantamweight campaigner now looking to carve a successful path in featherweight.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles is available for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Sitthichai looking to keep his spot in the top 5 featherweight rankings with win at ONE Fight Night 30

Apart from swinging back to the win column, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong is out to get a victory over Nico Carrillo at ONE Fight Night 30 to keep his spot in the top 5 featherweight Muay Thai rankings.

He made this known in the same interview with ONE Championship, underscoring that he does not want the headway he has made in the division to go to waste.

The veteran fighter said

“I am #4 ranked in the featherweight [Muay Thai] division. I want to maintain this ranking for as long as possible because I have been in this ranking for quite a long time, so I don’t want anyone to take it from me."

Sitthichai is currently at No. 5 in the latest featherweight Muay Thai rankings, dislodged from No. 4 by new entrant of Shadow Singha Mawynn, the fighter who dealt him his last defeat back in December.

