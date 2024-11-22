"Crutches for 4 days," "Alex said hold up 1 more" - MMA community reacts to a fan eating multiple leg kicks from Alex Pereira

Reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira seems to be enjoying his time away from the octagon. ‘Poatan’ is cherishing his recent trip to South Korea, regularly sharing moments from his journey on his social media accounts.

A few days ago, the 37-year-old shared a video of his sparring session in Korea with amateur boxer Kim Hyeong-Kyu, which left many fans amazed. Now, a new video is going viral showing a fan on stage asking 'Poatan' to give him a calf kick to test Pereira's power.

The video was then posted by @mma_orbit on their X account, sparking reactions from several MMA fans. One fan joked that Pereira wants to give more kicks to fans so they can't walk tomorrow, saying:

“Alex said hold up 1 more and I know you won’t walk tomorrow please.”

Another fan questioned those who wanted leg kicks from Pereira, writing:

“I don’t get the “Let me see if I can take a leg kick from one of the hardest kickers in sports” like why ?”

One fan added:

“Crutches for 4 days.”

One fan poked Pereira saying that he is doing everything except fighting Magomed Ankalaev, writing:

“Bro will do anything but fight Ankalev.”

Fans reaction to Alex Pereira throwing kicks at fan

Fans reaction to Alex Pereira throwing kicks at fan

Magomed Ankalaev believes he will beat Alex Pereira in March next year

After his victory against Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 308, Magomed Ankalaev has cemented himself as the next contender for the title against the reigning light heavyweight champion. Since then, Ankalaev has been calling for a title shot.

Taking to X, Ankalaev shared his plans for 2025 and hinted that he would fight ‘Poatan’ in March and claimed to beat him.

“I’m going to beat @AlexPereiraUFC in March and I will give him a rematch in July and then I will beat one of these bums like Jamahal Hill and Jiri in Abu Dhabi in October. @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite.”

Check out Magomed Ankalaev’s tweet below:

Pereira last stepped into the octagon against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307, where he secured a victory via KO/TKO in the fourth round.

