"CTE.. Drugs who knows" - Sean Strickland discusses why he "feels bad" for going after Ryan Garcia

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and had some advice to share for boxer Ryan Garcia.

Strickland, in typical Strickland fashion, has had a lot of choice words for Garcia in the past. However, he recently posted a tweet in which he expressed guilt for hurling insults at 'KingRy.' Strickland claimed that the 25-year-old was dealing with mental health issues and might have been under the influence of drugs. The former UFC champion then advised him to reconsider his friendships after making a recovery from his current condition. He wrote:

"Well, I kinda feel bad making fun of Ryan.. I thought he was just being a woman... But this man is genuinely having a psychotic episode... CTE... Drugs who knows. After he's through this, he should really rethink who his friends are... parasites..."

Check out Sean Strickland's post below:

Garcia's recent activity on social media had concerned many boxing fans. The boxer later clarified in a video that he had lost access to his phone and social media accounts. In a video he uploaded to social media, Ryan Garcia said:

"I'm not in possession of my phone. I can't get access to my Instagram. My cards are locked and I'm just being taken advantage of. I personally just wanted to send out a video to the people that love me — my fans and family that's concerned — that I'm okay. I'm not dead, I believe in Jesus, all those are lies."

What's next for Sean Strickland and Ryan Garcia?

Sean Strickland's last UFC fight took place in January this year. He went up against Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title in the main event of UFC 297.

The fight was a back-and-forth affair that went the 25-minute distance. In the end, 'Stillknocks' was declared the winner via split decision. The three judges scored the bout 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47 in favor of the South African.

Strickland has been out of action since and does not officially have a fight lined up in the near future.

Ryan Garcia, on the other hand, is scheduled to go up against Devin Haney in a thrilling clash. The fight will be for the super lightweight title and will take place on April 20.

