Current top UFC star has one goal, and it involves Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely considered to be one of the greatest grapplers in UFC history. Jared Cannonier has revealed that he hopes to reach the UFC Hall of Famer's level of grappling.

Speaking to media following his UFC on ESPN 47 victory over Marvin Vettori, the No.4-ranked middleweight stated:

"You guys better watch out. I can grapple, too. I haven't even shown y'all my submission game yet. That's just me taking you guys down, weighing on you guys, hitting you guys. I've been studying these Dagestanis and stuff. As far as I'm concerned, that's the mountain that I'm climbing, personally."

Cannonier added:

"I want to be as good as those Khabibs [Nurmagomedov], good as those Islams [Makhachev] in there, good as all those guys as far as grappling goes. I'm going to keep working on my grappling. I'm going to keep getting better. I guess this is my second fight I've gotten a takedown, but my first fight that I've actively gone for takedowns. Improvements. I just want to keep showing improvements. The next fight, I want to keep showing more improvements."

Check out Jared Cannonier's comments on his grappling below (starting at the 6:50 mark):

While Jared Cannonier has won two bouts via submission in his mixed martial arts career, both victories came within his first five fights. Although 'The Killa Gorilla' is known for his tremendous power, he seems intent on becoming a more well-rounded fighter.

Has Khabib Nurmagomedov returned to coaching?

Khabib Nurmagomedov shocked mixed martial arts fans when he retired from coaching ahead of Islam Makhachev's first title defense at UFC 284. While 'The Eagle' was not in his longtime teammate's corner in his last fight, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier hinted that he is back to training at the American Kickboxing Academy.

Speaking to Makhachev on Daniel Cormier Check-In, the former double champ stated:

"So all the boys are back at AKA. Khabib is back and Khabib is looking skinny, bro. Khabib lost some real weight, like since I seen him last time. Khabib looks real skinny. He looked real thin. He's training hard."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Khabib Nurmagomedov below (starting at the 3:04 mark):

While Nurmagomedov being back in the gym does not suggest that he is returning to coaching, it could be a step in that direction. It is unclear if he will be in Makhachev's corner in his next title defense, which will reportedly take place at UFC 294.

