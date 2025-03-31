"Cursed just like Tony and Khabib" - Fans react to Jamahal Hill reportedly pulling out of Khalil Rountree Jr. fight, potential replacement rumored

Jamahal Hill’s road back to the top just hit another detour. After back-to-back losses against Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka, the former light heavyweight champion is now reportedly out of his fight against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Kansas due to a leg injury.

Fans aren’t taking the news well, with some even calling the bout “cursed” like the infamous Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov matchup. This fight was already delayed once when Rountree got suspended last year for unknowingly taking a banned substance. Hill was then set to face Roman Dolidze but had to pull out due to injuries.

The news was shared by MMA insider Kevin, who also added that Derrick Lewis has reportedly been added to the UFC Kansas card. Kevin took to X and wrote:

"Per Sources, The UFC Kansas Main Event is OFF. Jamahal Hill is dealing with an ongoing leg injury, having to withdraw from the card... Derrick Lewis is stealing the show, I heard."

Check out the X posts below:

Several fans took to X to react to the potential cancellation of the fight and wrote:

"I’m at the point where I’m thinking that this fight is cursed just like Tony and Khabib."

"Oh f*ck this! We were just finally starting to be OK with Jamahal Hill again, too."

"NOOOOO... this would have been a banger!"

"Bro this fight got cancelled again wtf."

Fans react to the news of Jamahal Hill reportedly pulling out of Khalil Rountree Jr. fight.[Screenshots courtesy: @realkevink on X]

Jamahal Hill's teammate talks about his loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311

Jamahal Hill faced Jiri Prochazka at UFC 311 in a highly competitive clash. Hill came in prepared, but Prochazka’s adjustments proved decisive. Both men landed big shots early, but a hard left in the first round dropped Hill, leaving him bloodied and bruised.

Despite eye pokes disrupting the second round, Prochazka found his rhythm. He bounced, feinted, and landed precise shots while Hill struggled to keep up. In the third round, Prochazka’s right hand sent Hill crashing to the canvas, setting up the knockout finish at the 3:01 mark of the final round.

Hill’s teammate Trinidad Snake believes the fight was a matter of inches. Speaking in an interview with Dylan Bowker, he said:

"It's just a game of inches when you're out there. If Jamahal would have caught him clean with that first hook that he threw, maybe it could've gone the other way. It's just like I said, just all part of the game. It's all part of the process. Just right back to the drawing board and get right back to it. That's all we're doing. I'm right here in camp with my brother right now."

Check out Snake's comments below (5:50):

