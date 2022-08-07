"It would be historic" - Curtis Blaydes explains why Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou is the fight to make at heavyweight

Curtis Blaydes has suggested that a potential fight between MMA legend Jon Jones and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou would be “historic.” Speaking to The Schmo, Blaydes explained why the Jones-Ngannou matchup is the fight to make in the heavyweight division.

The Schmo notably alluded to the fact that former UFC light heavyweight champion Jones could make his long-awaited heavyweight debut against former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic this year.

Many believe that Jones could face Miocic in an interim UFC heavyweight title matchup. Alternatively, The Schmo indicated that it’s been rumored that Jones might face Francis Ngannou for the latter’s undisputed UFC heavyweight title instead, as Ngannou could return from his knee injury hiatus later this year.

‘Bones’ recently tweeted that the dream matchup between him and Ngannou could materialize this November. This comes amid Ngannou's knee injury hiatus and contract dispute with the UFC. When asked about the potential Jones-Miocic and Jones-Ngannou matchups, Blaydes stated:

“It really depends on who the UFC wants to promote. Like, who do they think has a better opportunity to bring him an exciting fight. So, it could go either way. Personally, I would like to see – if that’s what happens, if Ngannou’s able to come back – him versus Jon Jones, just because it would be historic.”

Curtis Blaydes stands at No.4 in the official UFC heavyweight rankings. In his most recent fight, ‘Razor’ secured a first-round TKO victory against Tom Aspinall at UFC London on July 23. Blaydes is lobbying for a fight against the winner of Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa next, with the latter duo set to clash at UFC Paris on September 3.

Watch Blaydes discuss the topic at 2:24 in the video below:

Jon Jones showcases impressive speed ahead of his much-awaited heavyweight debut

Jon Jones last competed in February 2020. ‘Bones’ successfully defended his UFC light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision. Jones vacated his title in August of that year and has been bulking up for his heavyweight debut ever since. He seems to have been training non-stop in an attempt to attain a bona fide heavyweight physique and get accustomed to his new weight.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Jon Jones recently posted a video wherein he showcased his superb speed and impeccable technique while hitting pads. Furthermore, Jones addressed his comeback status and expressed how happy he is about the progress he’s made. ‘Bones’ wrote:

"Right now I’m exactly where I need to be. I’m excited to see myself in a few months when things actually start to ramp up. Feeling sharp across the board."

Watch Jones’ training footage in the video below:

