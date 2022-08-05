Watch: Jon Jones smashing pads in training as things "actually start to ramp up" ahead of heavyweight debut

In recent times, things have been quiet surrounding Jon Jones' rumored move up to heavyweight. However, the UFC Hall-of-Famer has now shared footage showcasing his striking skills with the newly added weight.

'Bones' has been tearing up the light heavyweight division since his promotion debut in 2008. Despite one disqualification loss, he has looked almost unstoppable at 205lbs. As he comes towards the late stages of his MMA career, the well-rounded fighter wants to test himself in a new weight class.

Today, Jon Jones chose to release a short clip to his loyal followers showing the improvements he's made since promising a move up to heavyweight.

The video shows clear progress and highlights the scary speed he possesses. The 35-year-old claimed that he's "feeling sharp across the board".

"Right now I’m exactly where I need to be, I’m excited to see myself in a few months when things actually start to ramp up. Feeling sharp across the board."

The arguable greatest mixed martial artist of all time will be entering the biggest division in the UFC at possibly the best time for MMA fans. The weightclass is now filled with rising stars and powerhouses. Supporters will without a doubt be fantasizing about the former 205lber facing some of the top heavyweight talents.

Will Jon Jones succeed at heavyweight?

Jon Jones is capable of dominating fighters no matter where the fight takes place. He has secured knockouts and submissions over some of the greatest to ever compete in the sport. Can he translate that into his new weight division though?

While his new frame may take some time to get used to, it is rumored that the grappler will be welcomed into the octagon by Stipe Miocic. The American is not known for his insane physique or physical strength.

The Ohio-native seems like the ideal first opponent for Jones to see if he's capable of competing with heavier fighters. He would also not be throwing himself in the deep end with heavy-hitters like Francis Ngannou.

A new wave of heavyweights is making their way up the rankings in recent times. It seems the division is starting to gain competitors who don't possess explosive power and instead try to outwork you while standing.

Jon Jones is definitely capable of capturing the strap and becoming a two-division UFC champion. It remains to be seen whether he can handle the power of the bigger athletes at this weight.

