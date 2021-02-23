Curtis Blaydes was harassed over Facetime by a troll who found his number after UFC Vegas 19 defeat

Curtis Blaydes has allegedly received a video call from a hacker who found Blaydes' phone number to make fun of him due to his defeat to Derrick Lewis at last weekend's UFC Vegas 19.

No. 2 in the heavyweight rankings before the fight, Curtis Blaydes had four straight victories coming to the bout against Lewis. "Razor" got knocked out with a violent uppercut from The Black Beast in the second round of the clash.

In the video that has emerged on social media, Curtis Blaydes is visibly confused as he does not recognize the person who is calling him. There is a third person in the video - presumably Curtis Blaydes' girlfriend.

The interaction lasts only a few seconds, and the conversation develops as follows:

"Yo, Curtis [Blaydes], you got knocked the f*ck out, boy!" the hacker says.

To which Curtis Blaydes answers:

"Who is this, 'bro?'"

While the hacker continues to repeat the same line in a derogatory manner, Curtis Blaydes' girlfriend intervenes before he hangs up:

"Stop being a f*cking 'weirdo,' b*tch."

The fight against Lewis marked the third loss in UFC for Curtis Blaydes. He was defeated twice by Francis Ngannou. With the setback, UFC is probably putting "Razor" away from the Heavyweight title fight talks for the moment.

Derrick Lewis justifies extra punches after Curtis Blaydes knockout

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes v Lewis

Derrick Lewis sent Curtis Blaydes unconscious with a powerful uppercut. But even after "Razor" hit the canvas, unable to react, The Black beast continued to punch his opponent mercilessly.

Explaining why he acted in such a careless way, Lewis blamed the referee for the match, Herb Dean, for not working fast enough to stop him.

"Because his corner, his coaches were talking about, 'That was bullsh*t.' I was saying, 'that's not my fault, that's Herb Dean's fault.' I'm going to keep fighting until the referee pulls you off. That's with anyone. The same thing could happen to me. I'm going to just keep fighting until the referee says stop," Derrick Lewis said at the post-fight press conference.

"I can't just turn the switch off just like that. I know some fighters could do that, but I can't do that. I've got to wait until the referee pulls you off them because you never know what happens. Anything can happen," Derrick Lewis further said.

Lewis now waits to see if current heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic manages to defend his belt once more against Francis Ngannou.