"It's almost gonna be like Ngannou, except with wrestling" - Curtis Blaydes reveals why he feels Khamzat Chimaev's power will suffocate Nate Diaz in upcoming fight at UFC 279

Curtis Blaydes recently weighed in on the upcoming welterweight showdown between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev.

Diaz and Chimaev are set to lock horns in a highly anticipated welterweight matchup at the main event of UFC 279. The event is scheduled for September 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This will be the final fight of Diaz's UFC contract, where the Stockton native will attempt to taint Chimaev's perfect record.

In the latest edition of MMA Pros Pick, Curtis Blaydes discussed the upcoming matchup between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev. 'Razor' compared Chimaev's strength to that of Francis Ngannou and predicted that 'Borz' will "ragdoll" his opponent at UFC 279.

Blaydes also opined that Diaz's strength will not suffice for five rounds, claiming that the Chechen-born Swede will '"blitz" Diaz early into the fight:

"I think he [Khamzat Chimaev] ragdolls him [Nate Diaz]. I think Diaz, he just doesn't have the strength. Chimaev, when he was able to ragdoll the Chinese [Li Jingliang] harder, 'The Leech'. When he ragdolled him, I know how strong he is because...'The Leech' fought my homie Neil and Neil told me how strong he was... I think Diaz, he's just not strong enough. Like he has the skill but he's a five-round type of fighter. This isn't going to be five rounds. Chimaev is gonna pounce on him early and he is super aggressive, he's gonna blitz him... It's gonna be like Ngannou except with wrestling."

You can check out the latest episode of MMA Pros Pick below:

Khamzat Chimaev explains why he took the Nate Diaz fight

During a recent interview after a Fight Club Rush event, Chimaev denied Nate Diaz being a threat, claiming that he is fighting the Stockton native "for fun."

'Borz' opined that Diaz's popularity led him to take the fight at UFC 279, saying:

"Actually, I don't need to fight that guy. I fight the guy just for fun. I was a kid when he was fighting. I could wait for the title... I took that fight, that guy is not top, but he's famous. Everyone loves him, everyone talk about this gangster. I eat gangsters for the breakfast. I'm gonna f**k that guy [up]."

You can check out Chimaev's full interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham