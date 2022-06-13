"I think he's a very technical striker" - Curtis Blaydes shares surprise prediction for Sean O'Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz UFC 276 clash

Curtis Blaydes has put forth his prediction regarding the much-awaited UFC 276 fight between ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley and Pedro Munhoz. Many in the MMA community view this as the 27-year-old O’Malley’s big opportunity to break through into the top-10 at bantamweight by beating an incredibly tough veteran fighter.

Sean O’Malley is regarded as one of the best strikers in MMA today and has been touted as the favorite heading into his fight against Munhoz. However, Blaydes seemingly disagrees. In an edition of MMA Pros Pick with James Lynch, ‘Razor’ explained why he’s picking Munhoz to defeat O’Malley at UFC 276. Blaydes stated:

“I think Pedro. I think he’s a very technical striker also, and he brings some real pop in his punches. And I don’t think O’Malley’s ever faced a power puncher like Munhoz. And O’Malley, he has some holes in his defense also. He likes to come in hands down. And I just think that’s gonna lead to him eating the heavy one, and that’d be it in the fight. Yeah, I go with Pedro Munhoz.”

Presently, the No. 4-ranked UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes is scheduled to face the No. 6-ranked Tom Aspinall. Their heavyweight bout will serve as the headlining matchup for the upcoming UFC London event on July 23rd.

Watch Curtis Blaydes and a few other UFC fighters give their predictions for the Sean O’Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz matchup in the video below:

Sean O’Malley confident about eventually becoming UFC champion heading into UFC 276 fight with Pedro Munhoz

The No. 13-ranked UFC bantamweight 'Suga' Sean O’Malley is expected to face the No. 10-ranked Pedro Munhoz in a marquee matchup at UFC 276. The highly-anticipated UFC 276 event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on July 2nd.

Sean O’Malley and his brother Daniel O’Malley recently discussed the possibility of ‘Suga’ capturing the UFC bantamweight title someday. In a recent edition of The BrOMalley Show, Sean O’Malley lauded his team, including his nutritionist Dan Garner, and revealed the lengths he’s going to in order to become a UFC champion.

O’Malley revealed that Garner plans to conduct a complete biometric assessment of him after UFC 276. This will be done to maximize O’Malley’s combat efficiency by scientifically designing his nutrition plan. On that note, O’Malley asserted that he’s confident about winning UFC gold sooner rather than later. ‘Suga’ said:

“That’s what it takes to be champ, dude, especially in the best division in the UFC. And I believe that I will be the champion of the UFC. It’s just gonna happen. It’s just a matter of f***ing time, brother.”

Watch O'Malley discuss his future and other things in the video below:

