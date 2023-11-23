"D'you think I'd have been that way with Laura Sanko or Megan Olivi?" - Tom Aspinall addresses his NSFW questions to Nina-Marie Daniele

Tom Aspinall is the new UFC interim heavyweight champion, having recently captured the title by knocking out Russian power-puncher Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. While calls for a bout with Jon Jones are now rampant, another pairing of Tom Aspinall - Nina-Marie Daniele, has drawn fan attention.

On a recent sitdown with the Fight Disciples YouTube channel, the Englishman spoke about a recent interaction he had with Nina-Marie Daniele. He was being interviewed by her when he stunned her with an NSFW question, asking her if she's ever been the recipient of a particular s*x act from an MMA fighter.

It seemed like an out-of-character moment from Tom Aspinall, and it left Nina-Marie Daniele jaw-dropped. However, the Englishman has addressed (at 27:32 minutes) the controversy surrounding his NSFW question by clarifying that he was repeating an oft-asked Instagram question, after being asked by Daniele to ask her anything.

"What we spoke about off camera is she gets all these kinds of mad questions and then she asked me, do I want to ask her anything?" said Aspinall. "So I thought I'd throw a weird one in that. I'm 20 minutes into, am I participating in no-nut November?"

Furthermore, Aspinall asserted that the interview was not of a serious nature. He added:

"It's not like we were talking about, 'Oh how do you think you're going to get on your fight? Oh have you been f*ngered before right now?' It wasn't serious. Do you think I'd have been that way with Laura Sanko or Megan Olivi when we're doing a professional interview? Absolutely not."

As things stand, the reigning UFC interim heavyweight champion has avoided any notable controversy regarding the incident.

Tom Aspinall takes issue with Jon Jones remaining the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion

Tom Aspinall's win over Sergei Pavlovich catapulted him to the status of interim royalty. The next logical step would be a unification with undisputed heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones.

Unfortunately, 'Bones,' who previously turned down a matchup with the Englishman, still hopes to fight Stipe Miocic, despite low fan interest.

This has caused Aspinall to call for Jones to be stripped of the undisputed heavyweight title, given that Jones is injured and other champions who sustain severe injuries relinquish their titles.