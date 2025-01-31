"Dagestan thinks you are p*ssy" - Conor McGregor goes on unfiltered NSFW rant on Khabib Nurmagomedov, challenging him to a $100 million rematch

Conor McGregor has no intention of letting his rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov die. In a since-deleted tweet, the Irishman unloaded on his nemesis with an expletive and slur-filled tirade accusing Nurmagomedov of various offenses and shortcomings like cowardice and incest.

He also took aim at Nurmagomedov's status as a coach, comparing him in an unfavorable fashion to his late fashion. Moreover, he claimed that 'The Eagle' is poorly regarded in his homeland of Dagestan, Russia, before challenging him to a $100 million rematch.

"15 minutes I done [José Aldo] 15 [13] seconds. Show yo wife n*gga. Show yo kids n*gga. Cousin f*ckin motherf*ckin hidin motherf*cker. Show us you and your cousins kids together because we have kids here in Ireland that wanna smoke them in competition. Are they competing or what are yyou saying Ireland vs dagestan? Where's your offspring, we can't wait to see them. The best of Dagestan offspring? Dagestan, what do we think? Is this true?"

The former UFC two-division champion intensified his trash talk, adding further fuel to his bitter feud with Nurmagomedov.

"Who's next cos fatso with the coach whistle won't fight. Who the f*ck designation this fat b*tch as master father? Certainly not his own father. Abdulmanap. And they all know it in Dagestan. Dagestan think you are p*ssy lips for retiring. Real Dagestan is forever. You are laughed at behind youur back in Dagestan. Lazy you are, they say. Fight me and make a 100 million dollars and give it to the entire village of Dagestan! But you won't, why? Fat lazy scared b*tch. Lazy fatso"

A screenshot of Conor McGregor's Khabib Nurmagomedov-centric tirade

McGregor's rant was likely a response to one of Nurmagomedov's recent Instagram stories, in which the UFC Hall of Famer branded his rival a rapist and drug addict.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's feud has been running since 2018

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have been at each other's throats since 2018, when they faced each other at UFC 229. 'The Eagle' won the bout, submitting McGregor in round four, before sparking a post-fight brawl allegedly due to Dillon Danis, one of the Irishman's cornermen, trash-talking him.

Thereafter, the pair have taken shots at each other at various points, with tensions rising once again recently due to Paul Hughes expressing respect for 'The Eagle' following his loss to Usman Nurmagomedov for the Bellator lightweight title.

