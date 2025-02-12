  • home icon
  Dakota Ditcheva shares words of encouragement to Tatiana Suarez as latter breaks silence following loss against Zhang Weili

Dakota Ditcheva shares words of encouragement to Tatiana Suarez as latter breaks silence following loss against Zhang Weili

By Jake Foley
Modified Feb 12, 2025 17:42 GMT
Tatiana Suarez
Dakota Ditcheva (left) voiced her support for Tatiana Suarez (right) following UFC 312. [Image Courtesy: @DakotaDitcheva and @TatianaSuarezUFC on Instagram]

Dakota Ditcheva offered words of support for Tatiana Suarez after the latter's first professional MMA loss.

On February 8, Suarez pursued greatness by attempting to dethrone Zhang Weili for the UFC women's strawweight title at UFC 312. The American grappler ultimately came up short, with Weili emerging victorious by unanimous decision (49-46 x2 and 49-45).

Following the disappointing defeat, Suarez took to Instagram and posted ufc-312" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">an extended reaction message featuring this quote:

"I’ve experienced it all, thrill, agony, happiness, heartbreak. That’s what life is all about. I’m blessed to have this life. And I’ll share these experiences with my children and the future generations to come. 🙏🏻❤️ Thank you to my friends, family, teammates, coaches and fiancé for being there every single time no matter what. Love you guys! On to the next!"
Tatiana Suarez received plenty of support heading into UFC 312 due to her life story featuring battles against cancer and a severe neck injury. Suarez's previously mentioned Instagram post was flooded with positive messages, including this from PFL superstar Dakota Ditcheva:

"Born for this. Just another chapter in your book. More greatness to come ❤️"
Ditcheva&#039;s Instagram comment
Ditcheva's Instagram comment

Take a look at Suarez's entire reaction message on Instagram below:

Patchy Mix publicly shows support for Tatiana Suarez following UFC 311

Tatiana Suarez's fiancé is Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix, who's widely considered to be one of the best fighters outside the UFC. Following UFC 312, Mix took to Instagram and posted an extended supportive message, including this quote:

"The motto remains the same “what will be your legacy” and this will be something we can tell both our children and Miara one day. You are beautiful strong resilient and I am so proud of you @tatianasuarezufc!!! we all are 🥺❤️ I promise this will make you stronger and a much more dangerous competitor"

Patchy Mix holds a professional MMA record of 20-1 and previously won the $1 million Bellator bantamweight tournament. Mix recently voiced his displeasure with PFL after the promotion bought out Bellator and requested to become a free agent.

Take a look at Mix's entire heartful message to Suarez below:

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
हिन्दी