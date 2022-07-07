Damn, you gave him the blueprint! - Fans compare Jamahal Hill to Nostradamus for accurately warning Sean Strickland about Alex Pereira KO 

Jamahal Hill gave some advice to Sean Strickland before 'Tarzan' suffered a vicious KO loss to Alex Pereira. 'Sweet Dreams' had warned Strickland against Pereira's left hook, which was the exact strike that ended the fight.

Fans have compared Hill to legendary French strologer Nostradamus owing to the precision of his advice. A user named sob_x_martin commented on Hill's post:

"I didn't know Nostradamus' last name was Hill"

Another account named tkosubmission wrote:

"JHEEZ Jamahal is from the future"

While some lauded the advice from 'Sweet Dreams', other slammed Strickland for paying no heed to it. A user name Sherriiffffff wrote:

"Instead of taking a cue from this, he was busy trolling Izzy"

Strickland fell to a left hook from Pereira which was followed up by a double cross that put 'Tarzan' to sleep whilst on his feet. Hill had accurately warned Strickland about the set-up of his opponent's left hook. 'Sweet Dreams' had also suggested 'Hammer blocks' as a defensive strategy instead of merely using forearms.

Alex Pereira explains the set up of knockout punch against Sean Strickland

Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland appeared to be just feeling each other out before 'Poatan' added another highlight to his reel at 02:36 of the opening frame. In a video released on Reddit, Pereira can be seen breaking down his knockout win over Strickland.

According to 'Poatan', he initially had difficulty finding his range against Sean Strickland owing to the latter's solid jab. However, the Brazilian managed to land a few leg kicks and started tagging Strickland's chest. Once his opponent had expectedly lowered his guard, 'Poatan' went in for the kill:

"He kept walking forward, and I was trying to find the distance because he has a really good jab. Then I went for a leg kick, but he moved his leg and I missed very bad. But there was a good kick that hit him on the thigh. And two that got him on his calf. Because of that, I changed my plan and I started hitting him on the chest. That’s right. He lowered his hand. When I realized that, boom. [enacts a punch]," translation via Reddit.

The Brazilian will now in all probablilty be next in line for a shot at the middleweight title. Adesanya and Pereira have fought twice before under kickboxing rules, with the Brazilian emerging victorious both times. Interestingly, 'Poatan' is the only man to KO Adesanya, a feat he achieved in their second meeting at Glory of Heroes 15.

