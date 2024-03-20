"Damn the hand grab curve" - Fans roast Dillon Danis for allegedly bringing mom to 'Road House' premiere and avoiding holding her hand

Dillon Danis has sparked social media ridicule following his appearance at the 'Road House' premiere. The film marks McGregor's acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 cult classic.

While there, Danis posed for photos alongside a woman some fans allege to be his mother. However, online critics seized on a brief clip seemingly showing Danis repeatedly avoiding the woman's attempts to hold his hand.

Expand Tweet

One individual wrote:

“Damn the hand grab curve 😂”

Others piled on with comments like:

“Bro skipped her hands like 3 times 😭”

“He doesn’t want to be seen with her 💀”

“The girl wanted to hold hands”

“Lmaoooo she keeps trying to hold his hand and he keeps walking away what happened to this guy”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Dillon Danis' attendance at the "Road House' premiere

Dillon Danis hints at a potential "historic" fight against UFC legend

Dillon Danis has sent the combat sports world abuzz with a cryptic social media post teasing a potential return to the octagon. The former Bellator welterweight contender, known for his flamboyant online presence and association with Conor McGregor, currently holds a 2-0 record in professional MMA, with both victories by submission.

Despite a recent foray into boxing culminating in a loss against Logan Paul, Danis appears to be setting his sights back on mixed martial arts. In a recent post on the social media platform X, Danis hinted at a potential "unprecedented" third professional fight that would pit him against a legendary figure in the sport.

"If my next fight materializes, it will be unprecedented in MMA history. No one has ever clashed with such a formidable and celebrated adversary in their 3rd professional bout - a legend, a former UFC champion, destined for the Hall of Fame."