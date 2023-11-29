“Damn, I was really that close” – Matt Brown shares his transformative journey from a heroin overdose near-death experience

UFC welterweight Matt Brown recently took to social media to share a part of his personal life and to impart advice to his followers.

'The Immortal' took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a series of tweets about his struggles with drug addiction and how he overcame a near-death experience to get to where he is at right now.

Brown started by saying that instead of fearing death, one should spend their time enjoying life. Then the MMA veteran spoke about his near-death experience and what he went through when he suffered a heroin overdose.

'The Immortal' then shared how it took him time to realize his own importance in the world and to his loved ones.

"Do not fear death... All the time you spend fearing death could be spent living life...When I overdosed on heroin, I was a young, stupid-a**, naive kid. You would think after almost dying that I would appreciate my life more. But because of the person I was at the time, it didn’t really affect me at all... It took me a few years after to realize that I mattered in the world. And I mattered to other people. Damn, I was really that close. In retrospect, those experiences have given me a better appreciation for life in general... Life is short, but it’s important to understand this is a marathon, not a sprint. You will get to wherever you want. But you may need to have a longer time horizon."

Matt Brown weighs in on Colby Covington's future after UFC 296

Colby Covington is all set to headline the UFC 296 card in a welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards. The event will take place on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The fight will mark Covington's third shot at the undisputed welterweight belt in his last five UFC fights.

UFC veteran Matt Brown believes that 'Chaos' might part ways with fighting if he fails to secure the victory at UFC 296. During an episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, 'The Immortal' said:

“I have a hard time believing [Colby Covington's] going to continue fighting if he loses this fight, to be honest. He just doesn’t come across as that kind of guy to me... What would he even do after this if he were to lose again? He’s got a murderer’s row coming up,” said Matt Brown. [h/t MMA Fighting]

Check out the full episode below: