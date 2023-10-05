Who is Matt Brown and why is he beefing with Colby Covington? Everything you need to know about the UFC veteran

Colby Covington got into a war of words with Matt Brown recently and the news has made it's rounds on the internet.

Brown is a UFC veteran who has been a part of the organization since 2008. He appeared on The Ultimate Fighter, before finally making his debut in 2008. Since then, the American has fought 27 times for the organization and has amassed 15 wins and 12 losses as a UFC fighter. The veteran last fought in May this year against Court McGee, winning the fight via KO.

Matt Brown made a statement saying if Colby Covington lost to Leon Edwards, he doesn't think the welterweight would continue fighting. Earlier this year, he also made comments prompting Edwards to take the Covington fight saying it would be an easy fight for 'Rocky.'

Matt Brown has not officially announced his retirement yet and still plans to fight as he holds the record for the most knockout wins alongside Derrick Lewis. The veteran is a big voice in the MMA world but Colby Covington does not seem to respect him at all, especially after what he said about him.

Colby Covington issues foul-mouthed response to Matt Brown

Colby Covington is a fighter who has no filter. He speaks as he thinks and does not sugarcoat his thoughts for anyone. His latest target seems to be Matt Brown, who previously made some comments on Covington, that clearly have struck a nerve. In an interview with Submission Radio, the American went on a tirade calling the UFC veteran a drug addict and calling him 'broke':

"Matt Brown or whatever his name is, you know he'd be in a nicer house and have more money in the bank if he didn't spend it all on drugs. Matt, you know, don't hate me, hate the fact that you live in trailer trash and it's the man in the mirror. You know, I make good decisions in my life, I'm at this point in my career because I had discipline, self control, something you know nothing about."

Safe to say Colby Covington has a newfound nemesis in Matt Brown. The welterweight is currently gearing up to fight Leon Edwards for the title next at UFC 296 on December 16. He will return to action after over a year and look to become the UFC welterweight champion.