"Damn, what a performance" - Ryan Garcia and the boxing world stunned as Hamzah Sheeraz delivers vicious KO over Edgar Berlanga

Several notable figures in the boxing community have reacted to Hamzah Sheeraz's knockout win over Edgar Berlanga in Round 5 of the Ring III main event.

Ad

The super middleweight bout saw Sheeraz drop Berlanga late in Round 4 and early in Round 5. In Round 4, a clean left hook first knocked Berlanga down. As soon as Berlanga was back on his feet, the Brit dropped him again with a left-right combination.

In Round 5, Sheeraz scored a knockdown with a right-left combination, prompting the referee to stop the fight.

Turki Alalshikh shared the clip of the knockout on X and captioned it:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Hamzah Sheeraz knocks out Edgar Berlanga at #RingIII 🥊🔥"

Check out Turki Alalshikh's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Undisputed women's world heavyweight champion Claressa Shields also reacted to Sheeraz's KO victory.

Check out Claressa Shields's comment below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

American boxer Ryan Garcia also took to X to commend Sheeraz:

"Damn what a performance for Hamzah Sheeraz 🥊 A+"

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

A few boxing fans also reacted to Sheeraz's performance. A user wrote:

"That was a serious KO"

A few others commented:

"Great performance from Sheeraz and his debut at 168. Glad he shut Berlanga up for good🔥"

"Thanks for showing the world that Berlanga was never a good fighter. He was just matched carefully"

"YOU MAKE BOXING GREAT AGAIN!"

Ad

"You know Turki was happy as fu*k with this KO! And Oscar 😭"

Check out a few more fan reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @Turki_alalshikh on X]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.