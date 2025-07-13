  • home icon
  "Damn, what a performance" - Ryan Garcia and the boxing world stunned as Hamzah Sheeraz delivers vicious KO over Edgar Berlanga

By Subham
Modified Jul 13, 2025 05:42 GMT
Ryan Garcia (inset) and the boxing world reacts after Hamzah Sheeraz (left) delivers vicious KO over Edgar Berlanga (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images, @kingryan on Instagram]
Several notable figures in the boxing community have reacted to Hamzah Sheeraz's knockout win over Edgar Berlanga in Round 5 of the Ring III main event.

The super middleweight bout saw Sheeraz drop Berlanga late in Round 4 and early in Round 5. In Round 4, a clean left hook first knocked Berlanga down. As soon as Berlanga was back on his feet, the Brit dropped him again with a left-right combination.

In Round 5, Sheeraz scored a knockdown with a right-left combination, prompting the referee to stop the fight.

Turki Alalshikh shared the clip of the knockout on X and captioned it:

"Hamzah Sheeraz knocks out Edgar Berlanga at #RingIII 🥊🔥"

Check out Turki Alalshikh's post below:

Undisputed women's world heavyweight champion Claressa Shields also reacted to Sheeraz's KO victory.

Check out Claressa Shields's comment below:

American boxer Ryan Garcia also took to X to commend Sheeraz:

"Damn what a performance for Hamzah Sheeraz 🥊 A+"

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:

A few boxing fans also reacted to Sheeraz's performance. A user wrote:

"That was a serious KO"

A few others commented:

"Great performance from Sheeraz and his debut at 168. Glad he shut Berlanga up for good🔥"
"Thanks for showing the world that Berlanga was never a good fighter. He was just matched carefully"
"YOU MAKE BOXING GREAT AGAIN!"
"You know Turki was happy as fu*k with this KO! And Oscar 😭"

Check out a few more fan reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @Turki_alalshikh on X]
Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @Turki_alalshikh on X]
Subham

