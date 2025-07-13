"Damn, what a performance" - Ryan Garcia and the boxing world stunned as Hamzah Sheeraz delivers vicious KO over Edgar Berlanga

Several notable figures in the boxing community have reacted to Hamzah Sheeraz's knockout win over Edgar Berlanga in Round 5 of the Ring III main event.
The super middleweight bout saw Sheeraz drop Berlanga late in Round 4 and early in Round 5. In Round 4, a clean left hook first knocked Berlanga down. As soon as Berlanga was back on his feet, the Brit dropped him again with a left-right combination.
In Round 5, Sheeraz scored a knockdown with a right-left combination, prompting the referee to stop the fight.
Turki Alalshikh shared the clip of the knockout on X and captioned it:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"Hamzah Sheeraz knocks out Edgar Berlanga at #RingIII 🥊🔥"
Check out Turki Alalshikh's post below:
Undisputed women's world heavyweight champion Claressa Shields also reacted to Sheeraz's KO victory.
Check out Claressa Shields's comment below:
American boxer Ryan Garcia also took to X to commend Sheeraz:
"Damn what a performance for Hamzah Sheeraz 🥊 A+"
Check out Ryan Garcia's comments below:
A few boxing fans also reacted to Sheeraz's performance. A user wrote:
"That was a serious KO"
A few others commented:
"Great performance from Sheeraz and his debut at 168. Glad he shut Berlanga up for good🔥"
"Thanks for showing the world that Berlanga was never a good fighter. He was just matched carefully"
"YOU MAKE BOXING GREAT AGAIN!"
"You know Turki was happy as fu*k with this KO! And Oscar 😭"
Check out a few more fan reactions below: