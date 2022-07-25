"That can also work against him" - Dan Hardy claims Paddy Pimblett's McGregor-like persona could hurt him

Dan Hardy, while reviewing the aftermath of UFC London, compared Paddy Pimblett to Conor McGregor in terms of their marketability. Hardy said that 'The Baddy,' like McGregor, could most likely leapfrog some lines in the division due to his popularity. Hardy cautioned that this isn't always desirable, stating:

"You know McGregor was able to leapfrog a lot of queues because he was very marketable and Paddy does have that. But that can also work against him because he can get leapfrogged up the division before he's ready to."

Paddy competes in the lightweight division, which is arguably the most competitive and stacked division in the UFC. If Pimblett skips the line he might end up facing the elite 155-pounders before he's ready to take them on.

Rising stars have been moved up quickly, sometimes too quickly, as exemplified by another Englishman in Darren Till. Hardy also made a suggestion about how Pimblett can navigate through the lightweight division's top ten:

"His best way of doing it is to manage his ability to talk his way into fights, and parlay that against fighting a whole bunch of people that are going to really be problems for him on the way up."

Hardy here seems to be suggesting that Pimblett use his words while wielding the microphone to avoid some of the more troublesome contenders in the lightweight division. Regardless, after three straight finishes 'The Baddy' is due for a step up in competition and it will be intriguing to see how he responds.

You can see Hardy's full analysis below:

Paddy Pimblett's walk-out "like nothing you've ever seen," says Michael Bisping

In a UFC London review show, Michael Bisping had high praise for the walk-out of Paddy Pimblett. 'The Count' said:

"For everybody watching at home on TV, they think they know what it was like. They think they could feel the experience (but) you had to be here. The energy was electric, everyone had goose bumps, everyone was on their feet. It was wild. It was like nothing you've ever seen... I've seen a lot of walkouts I'm calling these fights nearly every god**** week, and I've had a few of them myself. That was mental that was bizzarre... just wild."

Paddy Pimblett nearly blew the roof off of the O2 arena by his performance. The crowd's support and energy for Paddy was electric.

You can watch the full review show below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far