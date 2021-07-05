Dan Hardy breaks down how Conor McGregor will counter Dustin Poirier's calf kicks at UFC 264

MMA analyst Dan Hardy claims Conor McGregor has two good options to counter Dustin Poirier's vicious leg kicks during their trilogy fight at UFC 264. In his UFC 257 rematch with Poirier earlier this year, Conor McGregor was clearly not prepared to defend his opponent's relentless attack on his lead leg.

The debilitating effects of the calf kicks showed in the second round of the fight when McGregor's movement was compromised. Poirier then comfortably set up the knockout thereafter. Heading into the all-important trilogy fight, McGregor must figure out a way to counter Poirier's calf kicks.

Speaking to Submission Radio, Dan Hardy said Conor McGregor should either use a straight counter left 'down the pipe' or a side-kick to nullify Poirier's leg-kicking strategy. Hardy said that McGregor might shorten his stance a bit and wait for Poirier to get in punching range while trying to find a good angle to kick the former's calf.

Hardy was asked what McGregor's most optimal counter would be for Poirier's calf kicks. He said the following in response:

"I mean honestly his left hand. The problem is that he's only got a certain amount of times that he can throw that before he starts to slow down. It's a finite weapon and he has to be cautious and choose his opportunities. But the reality is, if he lets Dustin just kick away at that leg without any deterrent then he's going to continue doing it and the best counter for it is a straight punch down the pipe."

Hardy also elaborated on the potential drawbacks of using the calf kick in the octagon:

"The danger to the calf kick is that it brings you into punching range and most people leave themselves on the center line when they're kicking because you have to be a lot closer to hit the angle of the calf correctly. So I think McGregor may be shortening his stance and being ready with that counter punch, or that hop side-kick, being able to lift his leg away entirely and jam it into the mid-section."

Dustin Poirier will have a tough time trying to wrestle Conor McGregor at UFC 264, claims Dan Hardy

According to Dan Hardy, Poirier will find it more difficult to take McGregor down in the trilogy fight compared to their UFC 257 clash. According to Hardy, Conor McGregor was too keen to land his signature left hand shot at UFC 257 and wasn't prepared for a takedown attempt.

This time, however, Hardy believes Conor McGregor will display his superior takedown defense in the fight. Poirier might have to shoot at least three or four times before finally being able to take 'The Notorious' down at UFC 264.

