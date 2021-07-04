Joe Rogan predicts the outcome of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264

UFC commentator, podcaster, and fight fan Joe Rogan recently revealed his opinion about the upcoming trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. While speaking to Leon Edwards on an episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator weighed in on the UFC 264 headlining fight. He said:

"It's so strange when you see like the Dustin Poirier fight. The first fight with Conor, then the second fight with Conor, how different it was, not kicking the thigh but instead kicking the calf. Shut him down."

Leon Edwards proceeded to talk about how Conor McGregor was more of a boxer in the UFC 257 fight against Poirier, to which Joe Rogan agreed and said:

"Yeah, he [Poirier] did an amazing job. You know, Conor has that southpaw stance, heavy on the front leg, puts a lot of weight down there."

Rogan and Edwards both agreed that Conor McGregor caught Dustin Poirier with some good shots before the calf kicks shut him down. However, Joe Rogan admitted that at the end of the day, 'The Diamond' walked away with the win. Favoring the Louisiana native to win again, Rogan said:

"It's going to be hard to figure out, because Conor did hurt him, he did rock him. Dustin admitted it, he said in the first round he [Conor] rang his bell. But ultimately, Dustin won. So you've got to think he can win again. I don't know... Conor never switched stances... His power hand is for sure his left hand."

However, Joe Rogan wasn't going to count Conor McGregor out completely, stating that he was sure the Irishman would make adjustments. That said, based on this episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, it appears the UFC commentator favors Dustin Poirier to edge out a win.

Listen to the interaction in the video below:

The Diamond like his chances in a longer fight 💎 #UFC264



(via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/TsHa0ITTca — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 2, 2021

Conor McGregor promises a varied display of mixed martial arts

In a recent Instagram Live, Conor McGregor promised fans they would be treated to a wide variety of MMA weapons by the Irishman. 'Notorious' mentioned Dustin Poirier's comments in a recent interview and said that 'The Diamond' is going to feel the wrath of McGregor's arsenal.

It will be interesting to see what adjustments Conor McGregor makes and what new moves he brings to the octagon on July 10.

Watch: Conor McGregor sends screaming fans into a frenzy by shadow boxing for them; wishes everyone a happy 4th of July

Two weeks until we step back in the arena ⚔️ #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/JjDMenQLLI — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 28, 2021

Edited by Avinash Tewari